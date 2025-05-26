BJP leader accused of ‘inappropriate’ act with woman in Gonda office; party issues notice

A video showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amar Kishore Kashyap allegedly engaging in an “inappropriate” act with a woman at the party’s Gonda district office has gone viral on social media. BJP Gonda chief's ‘inappropriate’ act with woman at party office goes viral, BJP seeks explanation (Facebook/@amarkishore.kashyap)

The incident has caused an uproar, leading the BJP’s state leadership to issue a show-cause notice and demand a written explanation from him within seven days, as per news agency PTI.

The video, reportedly recorded on April 12 by CCTV cameras installed at the BJP district office in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, shows Kashyap making what appears to be “inappropriate advances” towards a woman on the office staircase. The woman seen in the video is said to be a BJP worker.

The action came after a fellow party member called the incident “shameful” and submitted a formal complaint to the party's Uttar Pradesh leadership regarding Kashyap’s behaviour.

However, Kashyap has denied any wrongdoing. He claimed the video was being misused by his political rivals to damage his image.

Also read: Couple caught on cam having sex on Delhi-Mumbai expressway, BJP clarifies accused not with party

“The woman in the video is a party worker. She was feeling unwell on that day and had requested a place to rest. I took her to the office. While climbing the stairs, she felt dizzy, and I held her to support her. The footage is being misused to malign me,” Kashyap said.

Video impacts party reputation: BJP

Despite his explanation, the BJP’s state general secretary, Govind Narayan Shukla, issued a show-cause notice to the BJP Gonda chief for conduct that, according to the party, affects its public image.

“The video circulated on social media has brought to light conduct that negatively impacts the party's reputation and falls under the category of indiscipline,” the notice read, reported PTI.

It also said that Kashyap must provide a written response within seven days.

“In accordance with the instructions of the state president, you are hereby asked to submit a written explanation to the BJP state office within seven days. Failure to provide a satisfactory response in the stipulated time will invite strict disciplinary action,” the notice added.