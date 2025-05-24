Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Couple caught on cam having sex on Delhi-Mumbai expressway, BJP clarifies accused not with party

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 12:03 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has categorically denied reports that Manohar Dhakad is associated with the party.

A controversial video allegedly showing a couple having sex on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has gone viral, triggering outrage. The man, identified as Manoharlal Dhakad from Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, has been sacked from his post as national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha registered in Ujjain following the incident.

Madhya Pradesh police reportedly registered a case on Friday against Manohar Dhakad and the woman caught in the CCTV video. (Representational image)
The footage, reportedly recorded on May 13, appears to have been taken inside a white car that transport department records confirm is registered in Dhakad’s name.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has categorically denied reports that Dhakad is associated with the party.

BJP's Mandsaur district president Rajesh Dixit said that Dhakad had taken the primary membership online but he was not a leader of BJP. However, his wife was. "Such people will not be allowed in the party," said Dixit.

Dhakad's wife is a BJP-backed district panchayat member, reported PTI. She is currently representing ward number 8 of Mandsaur District Panchayat.

“His wife, Sohan Bai, is a BJP-backed member of the district panchayat representing Ward No. 8,” said Dixit.

FIR filed

Madhya Pradesh police registered a case on Friday against Dhakad and the woman caught the video. The incident reportedly happened near Mandsaur town in Madhya Pradesh, some 200 km from Indore.

Mandsaur's deputy inspector general of police Manoj Kumar Singh said, “In the investigation, the location is turned out to be public place at the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Bhanpura. Police have registered a case against Manohar Dhakad and another person under sections 296 (obscene act in the public places), 285 (obstructing public way) and 3(5) of BNS.”  

He added that the police are searching for the accused.

Ever since the video surfaced, Dhakad's phone has been switched off and he could not be contacted for a reaction, according to reports. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
