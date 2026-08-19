BJP, JD(S) stall House proceedings for second day demanding Nagendra’s resignation

The BJP and JD(S) stalled proceedings in both Houses of the Karnataka legislature for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding the dismissal of planning and statistics minister B Nagendra over his alleged involvement in the multi-crore rupee embezzlement case in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation (KMVSTDC).

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Sporting black shawls, opposition members raised slogans in the Assembly, while BJP and JD(S) members staged a dharna in the Council.

An adjournment motion moved by JD(S) leader HD Revanna on the prevailing drought was converted into a short-duration discussion by Assembly Speaker GS Patil, prompting protests from the BJP. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka cited rules, saying an adjournment motion could be converted into a debate only after preliminary submissions.

The Assembly was briefly adjourned and later adjourned for the day after opposition members refused to end their protest.

In the Council, Chairman Saleem Ahmed’s repeated appeals to BJP and JD(S) members to allow proceedings went unheeded. He continued with the business amid sloganeering.

However, the election of the deputy speaker and deputy chairperson went off smoothly, with the opposition ensuring unanimous polls.

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{{^usCountry}} Former minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet Mankal S Vaidya was elected deputy speaker. He represents Bhatkal constituency in Uttara Kannada district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet Mankal S Vaidya was elected deputy speaker. He represents Bhatkal constituency in Uttara Kannada district. {{/usCountry}}

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Vaidya’s name had been proposed for induction into Shivakumar’s cabinet but he was dropped to accommodate SS Mallikarjuna from Davanagere North. Congress leader AS Ponnanna, earlier proposed for the post, has now been appointed Shivakumar’s political secretary with cabinet status.

Umashree, a noted Kannada film actor, was nominated to the Legislative Council in 2023 and served as a minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet in 2013. In her thanksgiving speech after being elected, she said she entered politics and social service to be among people, overcome pain and immerse herself in public life.