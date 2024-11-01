BJP leader Brahm Singh Tanwar joins AAP months before Delhi polls

Three-time former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assembly member Brahm Singh Tanwar has joined the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) months before elections are due in Delhi early next year. Kejriwal said Tanwar has prioritised the development of the seats he represented and made substantial contributions. (X)

Tanwar, who was elected to the Delhi assembly from Chhatarpur in 2013, earlier represented Mehrauli from 1993 to 2003. He has been among BJP’s key leaders in south Delhi. AAP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar, who has since joined the BJP, defeated Brahm Singh Tanwar in the 2020 and 2015 assembly polls in Chhatarpur

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who inducted him into the party on Thursday, called Brahm Singh Tanwar a prominent figure in Delhi politics and one of the city’s key leaders. “For the past 50 years, he has served the people of Delhi in various capacities – sometimes from within the government, sometimes outside, but always dedicated to public service,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said Brahm Singh Tanwar has prioritised the development of the seats he represented and made substantial contributions to Delhi’s progress. He added there has been a “steady influx” of good people to the AAP, which was formed over a decade back. He added people were impressed with the AAP government’s work first in Delhi and now in Punjab. Kejriwal said this was making the AAP bigger.

Kejriwal hoped Brahm Singh Tanwar and his supporters would strengthen AAP, infuse new energy, and accelerate AAP’s commitment to Delhi’s development. “Impressed by AAP’s work, good people will join us and the public will support us. This is the time when in a democracy, the public evaluates its elected representative every five years. Everyone will be evaluated based on their work,” said Kejriwal.

Brahm Singh Tanwar said he was influenced by AAP’s vision. “I have fully resolved to sever my ties with the BJP and join the AAP to work under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. It is truly a privilege for me to join AAP through his guidance, as he embodies the commitment to public service and a vision for a better future for Delhi. His commitment to advancing the welfare of all communities and regions, particularly the villages, has motivated me to align myself with him and work hand in hand for the progress of our area and the entire NCR,” he said.

He said he was grateful especially to Kejriwal for welcoming him and his associates into the party. “Many who could not join us will soon be a part of this movement. Several of my former colleagues and office-bearers from the BJP are also here, ready to work alongside AAP.”