Lad wrote to NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, asking him to clarify the party’s position on Rohit Pawar’s allegations against Fadnavis. He objected to Rohit Pawar referring to Fadnavis as a muffler man.

Rohit Pawar questioned the integrity of the investigation and accused Fadnavis of shielding the firm VSR Ventures. Rohit Pawar questioned whether someone in the government was shielding the company owner and demanded an investigation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Prasad Lad on Tuesday hit out at Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar or NCP (SP) lawmaker Rohit Pawar for levelling allegations against chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, citing his proximity to the owners of the company that operated the aircraft that crashed, killing Ajit Pawar, the then Maharashtra deputy chief minister, in January.

Lad wrote that the allegations cast doubt on Fadnavis’s image. “No one can object to an impartial probe...Fadnavis has long enjoyed public trust. It is not right to leave him under suspicion before the allegations are proven. In such a situation, the party should be clear.”

Lad said NCP (SP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule are duty-bound to state the party’s official position on Rohit Pawar’s allegations. “If those are Rohit Pawar’s personal views, the party should say so clearly. If the party backs him, it should say that openly. Silence often creates confusion, so the party’s top leadership must take a clear public stand, and I am hopeful that there will be a positive response,” he said.

Rohit Pawar displayed Fadnavis’s photograph, showing him wearing a muffler, with Rohit Singh, son of V K Singh, the owner of VSR Ventures. He said the question is whether accountability would be allowed to proceed without fear or favour. “The person shielding Rohit Singh and VSR is a senior leader from Maharashtra, and he is none other than chief minister Devendra Fadnavis,” Pawar said at a press conference in Mumbai.