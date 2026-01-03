Four First Information Reports (FIRs), including one against BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy, have been registered in connection with the violent clashes that erupted over the installation of banners ahead of a Valmiki statue unveiling programme, police said on Friday. BJP MLA among four booked in Ballari clash, SP suspended

The district superintendent of police has also been suspended, officials said.

According to police, the confrontation began when supporters of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy attempted to install banners near Janardhana Reddy’s residence in the Avambhavi area. Supporters of the BJP legislator objected, leading to a verbal dispute which soon turned violent. Police said supporters from both sides resorted to stone pelting. Police personnel who rushed to the spot were also targeted, they said.

During the clash, a person identified as 26-year-old Rajashekhar was shot and collapsed, investigators said. He was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (law and order), said five guns have been seized from different individuals, clarifying that the police did not fire at the mob. “We have seized five guns from different people. The police used only tear gas to control the mob. Bullets have been recovered from the spot and are being examined.”

Videos on social media showed a person allegedly firing shots into the air. Investigators said a probe is underway to ascertain who shot Rajashekhar.

Security has been enhanced in Ballari even as home minister G Parameshwara ordered an inquiry into the incident. Apart from Reddy, former minister Sriramulu and two more have been booked for the violence, police said.

Ballari superintendent of police Pavan Nejjur, who took charge on Thursday, was suspended on Friday. Earlier, he said prohibitory orders were imposed and additional forces deployed across Ballari. “A sufficient number of personnel have been deployed. Now, the situation is under control and peaceful. No arrests have been made till now,” the SP said.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Parameshwara said, “They pelted stones at each other, and one person died in the clash. I have ordered an inquiry...I was told that 11 people have been registered in the charge sheet and some people have been arrested. So once the complete report comes, I’ll be able to share the exact information with the media.”

Nejjur confirmed that four separate cases have been registered under sections pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, SC ST Act, and a suo moto case against all those involved in the riot.