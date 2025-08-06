BJP MP flags code GAY for Gaya airport as ‘culturally offensive’, govt responds

After a Rajya Sabha member raised concerns over the airport code 'GAY' for the Gaya international airport in Bihar, the government in an official reply clarified that codes are considered permanent, and only exceptional circumstances warrant a change. Rajya Sabha member Bhim Singh said 'GAY' as a term is considered "socially and culturally offensive and uncomfortable".(PTI)

The government's response came after BJP member Bhim Singh raised queries regarding the airport code GAY, saying the term is considered "socially and culturally offensive and uncomfortable".

He asked if the government was aware that the Gaya airport had this code, received any complaints and suggestions in this regard, and if it planned to change it to something "more respectful and culturally appropriate".

Responding to the query, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in a written reply that the "assigned three-letter codes are considered permanent and are altered only under exceptional circumstances, usually involving air safety concerns".

The government explained that the airport codes are assigned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and are meant for being location identifiers for airports. Resolution 763 of the IATA mandates that the codes will only be changed in exceptional circumstances, and are otherwise considered permanent, the government said.

The codes, issued at the request of airline operators, help keep track of airports across various travel-related systems and processes, the government said, adding that the codes are usually the first three letters of the airport's name, in this case GAY for Gaya.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation acknowledged that they had received requests for a change in Gaya's airport code in the past as well, including from Air India.