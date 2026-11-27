A two-day meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national office-bearers will begin on Friday to discuss key organisational issues, including the party's preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in five states and the upcoming 4-day parliament session.

BJP is all geared up to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, all of which will go to the polls early next year. (ANI/File photo) more less

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According to people aware of the details, the meeting is in line with the party’s practice of detailed assessment of organisational issues, particularly ahead of crucial events such as elections.

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“The meeting is crucial as it comes ahead of the elections and the special sitting of Parliament being convened for the passage of the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill for the implementation of women’s reservation. The PM has been pushing for the passage of the bill,” said a person aware of the details.

Deep Dive Why is the BJP holding a two-day meeting of its national office-bearers? The meeting will assess organisational preparations for assembly elections in five states and discuss the upcoming special Parliament session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the office-bearers on the concluding day. Which assembly elections will the BJP discuss at its office-bearers’ meeting? The party will discuss preparations for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, which are due early next year. What bills are expected to be discussed during the special Parliament session? The session is expected to take up the Delimitation Bill and a Constitutional Amendment Bill related to implementing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 2029.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the office-bearers, the state in-charges, and the co-in-charges.

“The functionaries will assemble at the PUSA campus, where they will stay for the night. The officials will not be accompanied by their staff…while party president Nitin Nabin will address the inaugural session, the PM is expected to address them on the concluding day,” the person added.

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{{^usCountry}} The party is all geared up to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, all of which will go to the polls early next year. The BJP is in power in four of these states except Punjab, where it has again aligned with its former ally the Shiromani Akali Dal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party is all geared up to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, all of which will go to the polls early next year. The BJP is in power in four of these states except Punjab, where it has again aligned with its former ally the Shiromani Akali Dal. {{/usCountry}}

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The four-day special Parliament session from November 30 comes amid speculations that the government could revisit the Delimitation Bill and the Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at implementing 33 per cent reservation for women from 2029.