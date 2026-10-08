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BJP president Nitin Nabin accuses opposition of colluding with ‘anti-social elements’ amid anti-CEC protests

They asserted that people will reject the Opposition's claims supporting infiltrators and reaffirmed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026, 08:16:51 IST
Agencies | By HT Correspondent
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Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday slammed the ongoing protests in New Delhi against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR), with BJP chief Nitin Nabin accusing the Opposition party and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of fighting for “infiltrators” and colluding with anti-social elements to create anarchy.

BJP chief Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition party and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of fighting for “infiltrators” and colluding with anti-social elements to create anarchy. (@NitinNabin/X)
BJP chief Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition party and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of fighting for “infiltrators” and colluding with anti-social elements to create anarchy. (@NitinNabin/X)

Addressing the concluding ceremony and felicitation event for the Seva Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, the BJP chief said, “Those who question the democracy of the country when the names of infiltrators are deleted and fight for the rights of infiltrators, the people of India will never allow their anarchist mentality to succeed and will give a befitting reply,” he said.

Also Read | Oppn protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation to continue in Delhi after day 2 of detentions

Deep Dive

What are the main reasons behind the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

The protests against Gyanesh Kumar center around allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which the Opposition claims could lead to eligible voters being excluded from electoral rolls.

Why did BJP president Nitin Nabin accuse the Opposition of colluding with anti-social elements?

Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition of colluding with anti-social elements to create anarchy and questioned their credibility for allegedly defending 'infiltrators' when facing the removal of their names from electoral rolls.

How are the protests affecting the political climate in India?

The protests have intensified political tensions, with the Opposition calling for the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar and alleging attempts by the BJP-led government to undermine democracy, while the BJP claims the protests indicate the Opposition's anti-national intentions.
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“I want to tell the Leader of the Opposition: the people of India will never allow that their share is taken by infiltrators whose cause you champion. For whom have you shown concern? Whose battle are you fighting?” These actions of opposition parties are also putting a question mark on their credibility...,” Nabin added.

 
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Get the latest India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, weather, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar row Live.
Home/India News/BJP president Nitin Nabin accuses opposition of colluding with ‘anti-social elements’ amid anti-CEC protests
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