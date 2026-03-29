BJP President Nitin Nabin yet to resign from Bihar assembly as MLA after Rajya Sabha win

Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar was left bewildered on Sunday when he was told that BJP president Nitin Nabin, who was slated to turn up at his chamber to resign as an MLA, had left Patna due to "an emergency". Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar was left bewildered on Sunday when he was told that BJP president Nitin Nabin, who was slated to turn up at his chamber to resign as an MLA, had left Patna due to "an emergency". (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kumar, a senior BJP leader himself, had been away in Delhi a day ago when he was summoned back to the Bihar capital with the message that Nabin, the MLA from Bankipur who got elected to the Rajya Sabha two weeks ago, wanted to vacate the assembly seat.

"I was attending a function at the Bharat Mandapam when state BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi telephoned me to inform that the party's national president wanted to resign on March 29. So, I took the return flight last night," the Speaker told reporters who had gathered at his chamber.

He added, "Apparently, there was an emergency that led the national president to leave. Yes, he needs to vacate his assembly seat within 14 days of election to the Rajya Sabha. There is time till tomorrow."

BJP sources said Nabin had left for poll-bound Assam and could leave for Delhi from the northeastern state.

When the Speaker was asked whether Nabin could resign in "virtual mode", he replied, "I am not aware of that. As far as I understand the rules, an MLA's physical presence is required."

Prem Kumar was also asked about reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), and had got elected to the Rajya Sabha alongside Nabin, was likely to resign on Monday.

He replied, "He (the CM) is a member of the legislative council. Hence, I shall not be privy to such a development. The chief minister's secretariat or the Vidhan Parishad secretariat should be approached for the information."

The Speaker also said he was making a dash for the national capital to attend the aforementioned function, but would return late in the evening.