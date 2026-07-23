BJP protests in Andhra, Telangana against Congress dharna at PM residence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protests in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Wednesday, accusing the Congress of supporting anti-national forces during protests in Delhi over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). HT Image

In Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh BJP president P V N Madhav led a protest rally along Eluru Road, with party workers carrying placards and raising slogans against the Congress.

The protesters marched to the Congress office at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Karl Marx Road, alleging that the protests in Delhi had gone beyond the NEET issue and amounted to an attack on the country’s sovereignty.

Tension prevailed outside Andhra Ratna Bhavan as Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Workers from both parties allegedly pelted stones and water bottles at each other.

The BJP also alleged that a sub-inspector attempted to physically assault state general secretary Matta Prasad while trying to stop the rally. The party further claimed that Congress workers attempted to attack BJP leaders and activists.

Addressing reporters, Madhav alleged that “urban Naxals” and anti-national elements had infiltrated the protests led by social activist Sonam Wangchuk in Delhi.

He claimed that those opposing the abrogation of Article 370, questioning the execution of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and raising slogans advocating the breakup of the country were receiving support from the Congress and Left parties. He described such support as a serious threat to national unity.

Madhav further alleged that the reported attempt to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence should be viewed as an attack on the nation itself.

In Hyderabad, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and several party workers were taken into preventive custody while marching towards Gandhi Bhavan to protest against Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi over Tuesday’s protest outside the Prime Minister’s residence.

Ramchander Rao was later taken to the Goshamahal police station. BJP workers staged a dharna, raised slogans against the police and demanded the immediate release of the detained leaders. Party leaders condemned the police action.