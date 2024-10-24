BJP says Kharge insulted at Priyanka’s nomination filing, shares video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday shared a video showing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge looking through the door of the room where party leader Priyanka Gandhi was filing her nomination papers for Wayanad. The official X handle of BJP India had also shared the same 30-second video on Wednesday night. (ANI photo)

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned the Congress party for the alleged disrespect to Kharge.

“Where were you @kharge Saheb? When first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for #Wayanad Kept outside - bcoz hes not family. Self-respect & dignity sacrificed at the altar of arrogance & entitlement of the Sonia family. Just imagine if they treat senior Dalit leader & Party President like this, how they will treat people of Wayanad. #KnowTheDifference #Wayanad4NDA”, Chandrasekhar posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The way Mallikarjun Kharge ji was kept out of the room during Priyanka Vadra’s nomination today... Similarly, after removing reservation, Rahul Gandhi will deprive the people of Dalit community of respect and opportunities. If the Gandhi family can insult Kharge ji like this, then one can imagine how much hatred they must have for the Dalit community”, the BJP India handle wrote in Hindi.

On the contrary, pictures of the nomination filing process, floating on social media platforms, showed Kharge seated along Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

A comment from a Congress spokesperson is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.