BJP slams AAP over standoff with police outside Delhi CM's house: 'Anarchy’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after its leaders' standoff with the Delhi Police personnel deployed outside the chief minister's bungalow, describing it as a “clear display of anarchy”. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj outside Delhi chief minister Atishi's official residence, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"The reality of the monument of corruption is coming before the people... The sequence of events unfolding today and the characteristics being showcased by AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, no matter what they do, they will not be able to save Arvind Kejriwal's museum of corruption, the 'sheesh mahal'... Whatever they have done today, is a clear display of anarchy," ANI quoted BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi as saying.

AAP leaders on dharna after being denied entry to CM's house

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh marched to the CM's official bungalow to refute the claims of 'Sheesh Mahal' made by the BJP. They were stopped by the police personnel from entering the bungalow.

“We came here to conclude this argument of 'tera ghar, mera ghar'. We said that the PM residence and CM residence should both be shown to the people. So, we came here,” Bharadwaj said after being denied entry.

Bharadwaj and Singh sat on a 'dharna' outside the CM's residence after being denied entry by the police. They also got into heated arguments with the police personnel deployed outside the bungalow.

Continuing his attack on the AAP, Trivedi said,"Today, whatever the AAP has done is a glaring example of their irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour."

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva also hit out at Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj, saying,"The AAP leaders are doing drama and trying to divert attention from the Sheesh corruption and irregularities committed in the construction of Sheesh Mahal (6, Flagstaff Road, occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister). Why did they not think of showing the Sheesh Mahal earlier and now insist on a visit when the administration is bound by a model code of conduct?"

Delhi assembly elections will be held on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(With ANI inputs)