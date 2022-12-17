BJP stages protest outside Pakistan high commission over Bilawal’s remark on Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday staged a massive protest near the Pakistan high commission in Delhi against the country’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s “highly shameful and derogatory” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and called for a nationwide protest on Saturday.

India also hit out at Zardari for his remarks against PM Modi on Thursday -- made in response to external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s comment at the UN headquarters that Pakistan was the “epicentre of terrorism”, and that it was the country that sheltered global terror mastermind Osama bin Laden.

In Delhi, senior members of the ruling BJP, Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejashvi Surya and Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, among others, took to streets in protest against Zardari.

“His remarks are highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice and was given just to remain in power and save the (Pakistan) government,” the BJP said in a statement, as it reminded Pakistan that the Modi government’s rescue mission for students during the Ukraine-Russia war also evacuated its citizens.

“Does he even have the stature to comment about our Hon’ble PM who is a true statesman and a highly respected global leader?” it added.

Sachdeva said “Bhutto has not only insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but it is an insult towards every Indian. People will never forgive him.”

The party’s protest led to traffic chaos in central Delhi.