BJP to focus on ‘pro-people’ aspects of Union Budget

Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:25 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced that it will send out teams of party workers to apprise the masses about the "pro-people" aspects of the Union budget that will be presented on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI/ SansadTV)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI/ SansadTV)
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced that it will send out teams of party workers to apprise the masses about the “pro-people” aspects of the Union budget that will be presented on Wednesday.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget, the last full budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Taking cognisance of the feedback from party workers on the expectations from the budgetary exercise, the party leadership has decided to start a 12-day campaign to highlight how the provisions will benefit people, said a party leader.

The exercise will be coordinated by senior BJP leader Sushil Modi. Chief ministers of all BJP-ruled states have been asked to address conferences, while senior party leaders will do so in Opposition-ruled states.

“BJP president JP Nadda formed the task force comprising nine members, including national general secretary Sunil Bansal and presidents of the youth and the farmers’ wings, to create awareness about the aspects of the budget across all districts in the country,” the leader added.

