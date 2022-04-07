BJP wants to replace 'failed' Himachal CM Jairam Thakur with Union minister: Sisodia

Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to replace Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur with Union minister Anurag Thakur. Sisodia said AAP's “trusted sources" have come to know that the BJP is expected to put Anurag Thakur --a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur-- in the Himachal chief minister’s chair soon.

In a tweet, Sidodia said, “Fearing the increasing popularity of the Kejriwal model of governance, the BJP wants to replace its failed CM in Himachal and make Anurag Thakur take reins for four months. But whatever tactics the BJP adopts, the people of Himachal have made up their mind to give a chance to honest politics.”

The hill state is set to see its next Assembly election in another few months and the Kejriwal-led AAP is gearing up to expand its base after having dislodged the Congress from Punjab, besides being in power in Delhi.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference, Sisodia said the BJP has understood its failure and has come to realise that CM Jairam has done nothing for the public.

"The BJP will change faces, but for one and a half years, the hopes of the people have been broken, now people are not going to remember the BJP. People now want to give a chance to Kejriwal ji," he said.

A day ago, Kejriwal and newly appointed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held a massive roadshow in Mandi. Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, "First, we eradicated corruption in Delhi and then in Punjab, now it's time to uproot corruption from Himachal Pradesh."

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year along with Gujarat. Both states are under the BJP's rule. The AAP has appointed an eight-member team to expand its organisation and devise poll strategies in the hill state.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been made the election in-charge of AAP and he has already paid several visits to the state since AAP’s victory in the Punjab polls.