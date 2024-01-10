close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP's Lal Krishna Advani to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony: VHP

BJP's Lal Krishna Advani to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony: VHP

ANI |
Jan 10, 2024 11:02 PM IST

RSS leader Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Wednesday.

International Working President, Vishva Hindu Parishad Alok Kumar on Wednesday said that BJP veteran LK Advani will attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Lal Krishna Advani(File)
Lal Krishna Advani(File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal along with Alok Kumar paid a visit to LK Advani and extended the invitation to the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Wednesday.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Alok Kumar said that all the required medical facilities and other arrangements will be provided to LK Advani during his visit to the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Invitations have also been extended to saints from all traditions for the Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22.

Meanwhile, the Congress turned down the invitation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla.

Congress' senior Congress leaders--Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--' declined' the invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting from January 16. Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out