BJP's question to Rahul Gandhi on 'security lapse' in J&K: 'Unfortunate...'

Accusing Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of making attempts to grab headlines with its Bharat Jodo Yatra, the BJP slammed the party and the leader following statements on breach at the foot march in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. "Rahul Gandhi has developed the habit of making unrestrained allegations. The claims he has made against the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies are all baseless," Gaurav Bhatia, national spokesperson of the party, said at a briefing. "This just shows that cheap and petty politics is being carried out."

"With such statements being made by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, it becomes clear that the Yatra is being carried out to remain in headlines. There was no lapse in the security arrangements, and the same has been underlined by the Kashmir Police. Rahul has to give answer to one question - Why did the organisers not inform the police that a large number of people would be joining the Yatra from Banihal." the spokesperson asked. "We know that he has Z+ category cover. Under this, there are several rules, including informing the security agencies about the crowd expected. This is carelessness on the part of the Congress leader," the BJP leader said. Around 1,500 personnel of the CAPF and the police who were deployed were adhering to the rules, he further stressed, adding that Rahul Gandhi "was not following his responsibilities in this regard".

"When you halt the Yatra after 1 km without informing the agencies, this has to be shared," he further pointed out. "He is trying to break the morale of the personnel and security agencies. This is unfortunate," Gaurav Bhatia further said.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press briefing soon after the Yatra was halted as it entered the Kashmir Valley. In a strongly worded statement, he said that "police arrangements had collapsed", and no cops "were to be seen around at the time of the breach". Apart from him, many other leaders lashed out at the administration.

The Kashmir Police, however, hit back saying: “There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security.”

