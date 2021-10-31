Home / India News / BJP's Rajib Banerjee rejoins Trinamool in Tripura
BJP's Rajib Banerjee rejoins Trinamool in Tripura

Rajib Banerjee was re-inducted into the party along with Ashish Das, a former BJP leader from Tripura, at a public meeting of the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the hill state.
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee joins TMC at party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's public meeting in Tripura. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 02:24 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government Rajib Banerjee rejoined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday.

Rajib was re-inducted into the party along with Ashish Das, a former BJP leader from Tripura, at a public meeting of the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the hill state.  The meeting was attended by another new TMC inductee and in-charge of the party's affairs in the northeast, Sushmita Dev, and other senior leaders. 

Tripura is one of the states where the Mamate Banerjee-led party has set its eyes on as part of its expansion plans to create a platform for a larger national role with the TMC supremo having made her ambitions clear.

The former minister had switched over to the saffron camp months ahead of the Assembly election in Bengal, but had been singing a different tune after facing defeat from his traditional Domjur seat as a BJP candidate.

His return to the TMC only added to the embarrassment of the state BJP unit, which has seen a large number of turncoats and old leaders making their way to the ruling camp, as his name was recently included in the national executive committee of the saffron party earlier this month.

Many BJP leaders were upset about the decision of the national leadership and questioned the move stating no input was sought from the state unit.

Ever since the TMC's thumping victory in the Assembly election that brought it back Mamata Banerjee to power for the third straight term, several turncoats, including Mukul Roy and Sabyasachi Dutta, a two-time mayor of Bidhannagar municipality, have rejoined the ruling camp. A number of BJP leaders, including former Union minister Babul Supriyo, have also joined the TMC.

Sunday, October 31, 2021
