'Sharab ka dalal': BJP's scathing attack on Arvind Kejriwal over CAG report

Hours after Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG audit report of the national capital's liquor sector, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a vitriolic attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal as it called him "sharab ka dalal (the broker of liquor)". AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves his residence for a meeting with party's leaders from Punjab at Kapurthala House.(PTI file photo)

Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said the CAG report was a list of the Aam Aadmi Party's "black deeds".

"Today the CAG report was tabled by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. The CAG report is a list of the black deeds of AAP. Throughout the election campaign, we said that 'Delhi mai koi sharab ka dalal hai vo Kejriwal hai'. We had promised the people of Delhi during the elections that whoever has committed corruption will have to answer," Sachdeva was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: CAG report: Atishi blames old policy for corruption; BJP takes 'black deeds' dig

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari accused Arvind Kejriwal of using his power to prevent the CAG report from being tabled in the Delhi assembly.

"Today the CAG report has been presented in the Vidhan Sabha. Arvind Kejriwal and his entire team, who have been given the mandate by the people of Delhi, have only used that power to prevent the CAG report from coming to the Vidhan Sabha... Arvind Kejriwal, who was involved in the scandal, has caused a scam of over ₹2000 crore," Tiwari said.

What did the CAG report say?

Also read: ‘Loss of ₹2,002.68 crore’: What CAG report on Delhi liquor policy said

Earlier today, Rekha Gupta tabled the 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' report. It showed that the state government suffered cumulative losses of more than ₹2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.

Follow live updates

AAP leader Atishi defended the scrapped new liquor policy, claiming the people of Delhi incurred losses because liquor was being brought in from neighbouring states illegally. She alleged corruption in the old policy.