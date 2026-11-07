Blast in AC unit at Ghaziabad's Vasundhara police outpost, probe underway

A blast was reported in an air conditioning (AC) unit inside the Vasundhara police outpost in Ghaziabad on Saturday, with one person injured in the incident.

Visuals from the site of the incident showed the blackened AC unit following the blast. (X/ @ANI)

The police launched an investigation into the blast at the outpost, which comes under the Indirapuram Police Station. Indirapuram assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Suryabali Maurya said the “exact nature of the object” which had caused the explosion would be determined following a probe.

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“A sub-inspector from the Vasundhara police outpost and a delivery boy, who had arrived to drop off an item, were present at the scene,” Maurya told ANI news agency. He added that the delivery person had sustained injuries from window glass which had shattered following the explosion.

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{{^usCountry}} Visuals from the site of the incident showed the blackened AC unit, the damaged window glass and area around the outpost, which was sealed after the blast. Further details on the incident are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Visuals from the site of the incident showed the blackened AC unit, the damaged window glass and area around the outpost, which was sealed after the blast. Further details on the incident are awaited. {{/usCountry}}

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