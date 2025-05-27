Blast rips off arms of suspected Khalistani terrorist in Amritsar; he dies on spot

A suspected Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist was killed in a blast on Tuesday morning, with the explosion blowing off both his arms; he died on the spot, said Satinder Singh, deputy inspector general (DIG), border range. The blast took place on Tuesday morning at around 9.30am.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

The DIG confirmed the details after inspecting the blast site near Naushera village, located along the Amritsar-Majitha road on the outskirts of the city.

Earlier in the day, a forensic team and the Punjab Police bomb disposal squad arrived at the location to begin the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

“The explosive material was in his hands when the blast took place,” Singh told reporters in Amritsar.

“We are investigating his identity and the terror organisation he belonged to,” he said.

Here’s what happened after the suspect buried the explosive

Police said the suspected terrorist had buried an explosive at the site earlier and returned around 9.15 am to retrieve it, but it detonated during the process.

Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh stated that the blast may have occurred due to mishandling while the man was trying to dig out the explosive.

Rajbir Singh, who owns a hardware and paint shop near the location, said: “Such was the intensity that the explosion could be heard even a kilometre away.”

“According to circumstantial evidence, it is clear that this man was a member of some terrorist organisation,” he said, adding that police had recovered important clues from his pocket indicating links to a terror outfit.

Experts are currently working to determine whether the blast was caused by an IED (improvised explosive device) or a grenade.

A Forensic Science Laboratory team is also examining the evidence to establish the nature of the explosion.

According to a PTI report, locals said they heard a loud explosion followed by panic in the area, which has since been cordoned off by police.

Appealing for calm, the DIG said: “We will soon trace this case.”