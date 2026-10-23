4 dead, more casualties feared after blast at firecracker factory in Bihar's Siwan

Four people have been killed and more casualties are feared after an explosion ripped through a house in Alampur village in Bihar's Siwan district on Friday evening. Preliminary investigation revealed that a licensed firecracker manufacturing unit was running in the house where the blast took place.

The impact of the explosion was so intense that the debris from the next part of the building fell onto the road. (HT Photos )

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The explosion was so intense that the debris from the next part of the building fell onto the road. Siwan district magistrate Vijay Prakash Meena and Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharat Soni are at the spot.

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"We have managed to recover some mangled bodies of those killed as their body parts are all disintegrated. As of now, we cannot say the number of casualties but two to three bodies have been located. We are identifying the bodies which are totally dismembered," Meena said.

The site of Siwan firecracker factory blast.

Locals claimed that the firecracker manufacturing unit destroyed in the explosion was running in the house of a man named Mohammad Amiruddin Mian who said to be a noted firecracker trader.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that many members were present in the house when firecrackers exploded. Subsequently, flames engulfed other firecrackers stored in the premises, setting off a chain of explosions. For about two hours, the sound of explosions kept ringing out intermittently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that many members were present in the house when firecrackers exploded. Subsequently, flames engulfed other firecrackers stored in the premises, setting off a chain of explosions. For about two hours, the sound of explosions kept ringing out intermittently. {{/usCountry}}

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A local named Junaid Rizvi told a media channel that body parts of some of those killed in the blast were thrown in the air. " It was a horrible sight. Parts of bodies of those kileld in the blast were strewn all over," Rizvi claimed.