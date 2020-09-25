e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘BMC action mala-fide, Kangana Ranaut had differences with people in power’: Lawyer tells Bombay HC

‘BMC action mala-fide, Kangana Ranaut had differences with people in power’: Lawyer tells Bombay HC

The court was hearing Kangana Ranaut’s petition against BMC for demolishing parts of her bungalow on September 9. The actor had sued the municipal corporation and its officials, claiming Rs 2 crore in compensation for the demolition that she alleged was an outcome of malice.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2020 16:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut waves as she arrives at her office, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive, at Pali Hill in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut waves as she arrives at her office, where the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive, at Pali Hill in Mumbai. (PTI)
         

Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer on Friday said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) action demolishing portions of her bungalow was driven by ideological differences as the Bollywood actor had “differences with people in power”.

The court was hearing Kangana Ranaut’s petition against BMC for demolishing parts of her bungalow on September 9. The actor had sued the municipal corporation and its officials, claiming Rs 2 crore in compensation for the demolition that she alleged was an outcome of malice and not an implementation of the civic body’s rules.

“BMC action is mala-fide as she had “differences with people in power and ideological differences”. The timing of the action clearly shows that there is “malice in fact” and “malice in law” on the part of the authorities,” Ranaut’s lawyer Birendra Saraf said in the high court on Friday, reported Live Law.

Also read | Kangana versus BMC: The case so far

Saraf also told the court that the actor is at logger heads with Maharashtra Government over some issues. “She has displeased a party in power with her open views. She had to face life threats and had to seek special protection,” the lawyer told the court, reported Live Law.

tags
top news
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Yes Bank case: ED attaches Rana Kapoor’s London flat worth Rs 127 crore
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Farm bills: Farmers protest, block Delhi-Noida road at Sector 14-A
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Bihar Assembly election 2020: 3 phases, 72 million voters, 243 constituencies
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
‘BMC action malafide, Kangana had differences with people in power’: Lawyer
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
2 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo in Paris
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Some Covid-19 cases turn severe due to misguided antibodies: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19IPL 2020Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP Balasubrahmanyam

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In