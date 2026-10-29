BMC allocates 30 lakh per ward to revive wells amid concerns over water stock

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allocated ₹30 lakh to each of the 24 administrative wards for the rejuvenation of wells, with additional funds to be provided wherever necessary, as the civic body aims to reduce the use of potable water for non-potable secondary purposes, amid concerns over the city’s water stock.

Mumbai has more than 4,000 wells, but the civic body does not intend to revive all of them. (Representative file photo)

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Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) said the civic body had finalised rates for well rejuvenation, which will involve removing stagnant water, cleaning the wells and installing pumps. However, the wards will have to identify suitable wells and establish forward linkages with housing societies and slum settlements to ensure that the revived water sources are put to use for non-potable purposes.

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“We have allocated ₹30 lakh for each ward and finalised the rates for well rejuvenation.

The ward is responsible for identifying wells and establishing forward linkages so that housing societies or slums can use the water for non-potable purposes. Rejuvenation alone will not help if the water cannot be utilised and linkages aren’t established. If a ward requires more than ₹30 lakh, we will provide additional funds,” Bangar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mumbai has more than 4,000 wells, but the civic body does not intend to revive all of them unless arrangements are in place to ensure that the water can be put to use. Using well water for activities that do not require potable water would help conserve treated lake water, which is currently used for a range of purposes across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai has more than 4,000 wells, but the civic body does not intend to revive all of them unless arrangements are in place to ensure that the water can be put to use. Using well water for activities that do not require potable water would help conserve treated lake water, which is currently used for a range of purposes across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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“When well water is used for non-potable purposes, potable water can be saved. At present, water supplied from the seven lakes is being used for all purposes,” Bangar said.

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The initiative comes amid concerns over Mumbai’s water availability, with lake levels failing to reach 100% of their storage capacity this year after the withdrawal of monsoon.

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Bangar said the situation was worrying compared with last year, particularly as the city could experience higher temperatures and increased evaporation during October and November due to El Nino conditions.

The BMC will rely on carry-over water stock from the state government, along with the existing 10% water cut, to manage supplies. There are currently no plans to increase the water cut, Bangar said, adding that the situation would be reviewed in March and April depending on evaporation levels.

Bangar also acknowledged that the 10% water cut was not being experienced uniformly across Mumbai, with some localities facing a substantially greater reduction because of systemic problems in the distribution network.

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“Unfortunately, the system does not work so efficiently that the 10% water cut is uniform across Mumbai. In some areas, particularly those at the fag end of the supply network, water availability is lower. Pressure also drops in areas at higher elevations,” he said.

Some old chawls in the island city also lack underground storage tanks, with water supplied directly to the second or third floors.

“Residents in such areas effectively face a 20% to 30% reduction in supply,” Bangar said.