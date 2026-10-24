Mohali plans ₹1-crore rainwater recharge project

The municipal corporation is planning a rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge project at Mango Garden, Sector 59, to address the growing water crisis. The rainwater harvesting project at Mango Garden, Sector 59, Phase 4, was listed among the development proposals to be discussed by the MC House. (Sourced image for representation)

The pilot project, under the Centre’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme, will channel rainwater collected through the stormwater drainage network through a filtration system before directing it into the ground through a borewell around 300 -ft deep. The project is aimed at conserving rainwater that would otherwise flow into drains and helping replenish the depleting groundwater table.

Currently, groundwater extraction in the district is reaching 117% of its annual replenishable resources. According to the groundwater assessment figures cited in the report, Mohali extracts 17% more groundwater than its annual replenishable resources.

The district extracts around 27 crore cubic metres of water annually, including 16 crore cubic metres for irrigation, 4 crore cubic metres for industrial use and 4 crore cubic metres for domestic consumption. The estimated annual groundwater recharge is around 89 lakh cubic metres.

The project comes amid longstanding concerns over the depletion of groundwater in the city. A 2019 report highlighted that groundwater levels in Mohali were falling by five to seven feet annually and documented earlier proposals by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the civic body to recharge groundwater through rainwater harvesting and defunct tubewells.

In January 2026, the rainwater harvesting project at Mango Garden, Sector 59, Phase 4, was listed among the development proposals to be discussed by the MC House. The project received technical approval and was vetted by the state-level technical committee, according to the meeting agenda reported at the time.

The civic body had also allocated ₹27 lakh in December 2021 for rainwater harvesting systems at government buildings, with plans to use pipes and natural filtration materials to direct collected rainwater into the ground.

The latest project is expected to provide a local model for capturing stormwater and improving groundwater recharge, while also helping address waterlogging during the monsoon. Its effectiveness will depend on proper filtration, regular maintenance and sustained monitoring of groundwater levels.