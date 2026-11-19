The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday began demolishing the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building in south Mumbai, where fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim once lived with his family, PTI reported. Located on Pakmodia Street in the Bhendi Bazaar area, the building is being demolished because of its dilapidated condition and redevelopment requirements, and not because of its association with Dawood.

The building was originally established as a resting place for pilgrims travelling for Hajj before it became home to several families. (Raju Shinde/ HT Photo/ Representative Image)

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Dating back to the early 1900s, the building predates Dawood's association with it. It was originally established as a resting place for pilgrims travelling for Hajj before becoming home to several families. Dawood's family moved into the premises in 1955, according to senior journalist Aziz Malik, who has extensively documented Mumbai's underworld. Malik had told HT that Dawood spent his early years on the building's second floor.

The demolition proceeded peacefully under heavy police security, officials said. The building had been classified under the C-1 category, which denotes a dangerous structure requiring demolition. A large number of civic staff and police personnel were deployed at the site, which was covered with blue tin sheets.

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The demolition is part of the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project being undertaken by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). The trust had requested the BMC to demolish the structure, citing a 2020 Bombay high court order. The building falls along the proposed internal road alignment of the redevelopment project.

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The demolition had not begun on its originally scheduled date of November 18, according to a senior police officer quoted in HT's earlier report. Civic authorities had also directed occupants of the ground-floor prayer hall to vacate the premises, citing concerns over the building's condition and the risk it posed to worshippers and passersby.

Dawood and his family lived in the building during his early years, before he fled India in 1986, PTI reported.