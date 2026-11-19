MUMBAI: Haji Ismail Habib Musafirkhana, the dilapidated building in South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar, which was once the home of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his family, is set to be demolished by the BMC. The demolition, however, did not begin on its scheduled date of November 18, as confirmed by a senior police officer. Mumbai, India. Nov 18, 2026 - BMC issued a demolition notice for the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street in Bhendi Bazaar, South, which is widely recognised as the ancestral residence of Dawood Ibrahim.Mumbai, India. Nov 18, 2026. (HT Photo by Raju Shinde) (Raju Shinde)

Located on Pakmodia Street, the building, better known as Musafirkhana, holds a significant place in the history of Mumbai’s underworld. Senior journalist Aziz Malik, who has documented the underworld for the last 35 years, said that Dawood spent his early life on the second floor of the building, which was the only place he ever called home in the city.

Originally established as a resting place for Hajj pilgrims in the early 1900s, Musafirkhana later became the residence of several families. According to Malik, Dawood’s family moved into the premises in 1955. “His father and family lived here throughout their lives. His mother also passed away in this very building,” he said.

The structure now faces the wrecking ball, bringing to an end the most personal physical link to the don who wrought havoc in Mumbai. In a letter on Monday, the C Ward office directed the immediate evacuation of the ground-floor prayer hall, the only portion of the building that remains occupied. The BMC has cited the structure’s ruinous condition and the threat it poses to worshippers and passersby as a reason.

Musafirkhana’s demolition is also linked to the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust’s (SBUT) Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project. In a letter dated August 13, 2026, SBUT requested the BMC to undertake the demolition, citing a Bombay high court order of 2020. The structure falls within the proposed internal road alignment.

To facilitate the evacuation of the prayer hall, SBUT has earmarked alternative premises at An Nasr Tower in Sector 4, specifically for use as a prayer hall. Alternatively, the occupants have been offered rental assistance to arrange for accommodation independently.

Shoeb Noorani, a trustee of Musafirkhana, said they opposed the “illegal” demolition because the structure housed a mosque, and a stay order was already in place. “That is why the action was not carried out,” he said. HT also reached out to C Ward officer Sunil Mane, deputy municipal commissioner (zone) Chanda Jadhav and additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma, to check why the demolition was called off but received no response.