Bodies of Odisha tribal woman, her four children found in well near house; murder suspected

Police in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Sundargarh district today recovered bodies of a woman and her four children from a well in what appears to be a case of pre-meditated murder.

Koida police station inspector Sushant Das said the husband of the deceased woman, identified as Mangiri Munda (24), today complained before the police about his wife and children going missing.

Police said driver Tangar Munda of Indupur village under Koida police station area had returned from work last night when he found his wife and four children missing from the house. “He found blood stains on the floor but was unable to trace their whereabouts. Today, Tangar resumed the search and found few more blood stains and broken bangles near a well. He later saw the bodies floating in the well,” said Das.

Later a police team started pumping out water from the well with help of the fire brigade and fished out the bodies.

While the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police have detained five people in connection with the case.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 23:21 IST