Bomb hoax triggers evacuation at Gurugram Mini Secretariat

People were briefly evacuated from the Gurugram Mini Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat that turned out to be a hoax, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. The evacuation was carried out around 2 pm, and after several hours of extensive checking, authorities confirmed the absence of any suspicious items. (File) (Pic used for representation)(HT Photo)

The threat was emailed to the deputy commissioner's official ID. Security personnel, including a bomb squad, police, and specialist units, conducted a thorough search of the building, but no explosives were found.

“The bomb scare expressed in the received email has been proven to be false and baseless. It was a rumour, but we do not take any situation lightly,” DC Ajay Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ambulance services, fire personnel, and civil defence teams remained on standby during the operation.

"The safety of citizens is the administration's top priority. A cyber investigation is being conducted into the matter," the DC said, adding, "The administration is trying to identify who sent the threat email."

Delhi schools get bomb threat SOP amid recent alerts

Last week, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to handle bomb threats in Delhi schools, following directives from the Delhi High Court and in coordination with the Ministry of Education, Delhi Police, and NDMA, officials said.

The 115-point SOP, accessed by HT, aims to standardise preventive and response measures across all Delhi government-run, aided, minority, and recognised unaided private schools.

As per the new guidelines, schools must carry out regular mock drills, install surveillance systems, and enforce strict access control.

Evacuation routes and safe zones are already designated, with special considerations made for students with disabilities. Parents are advised to keep their contact information current and not circulate unverified messages.

The SOP also outlines specific roles for emergency services: Delhi Police will secure the area, manage crowds, and assess the threat (but not handle explosives); fire services will remain on standby; and traffic police must ensure clear passage for emergency vehicles.