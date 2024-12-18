Bombay HC asks Goa to decide on alternative mining ore transport route

Panaji: The Bombay high court at Goa on Tuesday directed the state government to decide on a request by mining company Vedanta Ltd seeking permission to use an alternative route to transport ore from the Bicholim I mining block after a truckers union approached the court seeking to restore ore transportation blocked by protesting villagers for nearly a month. The Bicholim Block I was granted environmental clearance on January 23, 2024 (HT File Photo)

Vedanta Ltd, which won the bid to operate to operate the Bicholim I mineral block in the December 2022 auction and started operations earlier this year after the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change granted environmental clearance on January 23 this year, encountered a roadblock over transporting the ore.

Residents of Pilgao village opposed a large number of trucks passing through the village and cited concerns over the lack of monitoring of pollution norms along the route approved in the environmental clearance granted to the mining company.

“The high court has asked the government to take a decision in accordance with the law and disposed of the petition,” said advocate Normal Alvares, who represented the villagers.

“We will await the government’s decision on the application to use an alternative route and decide our next course of action,” Alvares said.

Villagers said Vedanta resumed ore transportation following the high court order. “The trucks are moving with police protection. The high court order has not ruled one way or another. Our blockade along the old route continues,” said Ramesh Gauns, an anti-mining activist and environmentalist.

Gauns added that the mining ore was being transported via an unapproved route. “There’s no monitoring of dust pollution levels or other conditions like sprinklers, which are mandated in the environmental clearance. No authority has come to check whether the conditions of the EC are being implemented.”

A company official, however, said they have government approval for the new route from the director of mines and geology.

Also Read: NGT admits appeals challenging environmental clearance to Goa’s Bicholim mine

Trouble began in mid-November when villagers from Pilgao initiated a blockade of the trucks ferrying ore from the mine to the jetty, from where it is transported by river barges to the port for export. The Goa Mineral Ore Exporters Association (GMOEA) said the company was facing a daily loss of ₹2 crore due to the stoppage.

“We are informed by Vedanta Ltd that for the past two weeks, road transportation at their Bicholim mine was halted due to certain unreasonable demands, leading to a loss of nearly ₹2 crore daily. Further, even temporary route requests are pending. This situation does not align with the principles of ease of doing business,” the GMOEA said in a statement.

On December 13, Vedanta said, “We carry out all operations in accordance with the law and remain committed to adhering to all compliances and statutory requirements as laid down by the concerned authorities.”

Vedanta emerged as the successful bidder for the first block of iron ore leases that went under the hammer in December 2022. The company made the highest bid, promising to share 63.55% of the average sale price set by the Indian Bureau of Mines, which was the highest offer at the time. Vedanta had been operating the same block prior to the mining shutdown.