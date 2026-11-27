The Bombay high court on Friday declined to grant relief to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT), seeking to restrain the board of Tata Sons from holding a meeting on November 30, where N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term, along with other resolutions, is to be taken up for consideration.

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has opposed the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons. (PTI/HT File) more less

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A bench of justice Abhay Ahuja said, “I am not granting any relief. Let the meeting go on on November 30. The meeting is subject to the outcome of the petition," while granting time to the parties to file their replies. The matter will now be heard on January 21, 2027.

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Two Tata trusts, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT), moved the Bombay High Court challenging N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons for a third five-year term.

The suits have cumulatively sought ₹65 crore in damages, along with 18% annual interest, arguing that the September 17 decision to reappoint Chandrasekaran was “invalid” because it did not receive the affirmative votes of a majority of the directors nominated by Tata Trusts required under the Tata Sons’ Articles of Association (AoA).

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{{^usCountry}} According to the suits, directors Venu Srinivasan, Harish Manwani, Anita M George and Saurabh Agrawal voted in favour of the resolution, while Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata voted against. Chandrasekaran abstained from voting. Because Noel Tata, a Trust nominee director, voted against the proposal, Tata Trusts said the resolution was legally void and “without any basis”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the suits, directors Venu Srinivasan, Harish Manwani, Anita M George and Saurabh Agrawal voted in favour of the resolution, while Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata voted against. Chandrasekaran abstained from voting. Because Noel Tata, a Trust nominee director, voted against the proposal, Tata Trusts said the resolution was legally void and “without any basis”. {{/usCountry}}

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The suits also referred to Supreme Court proceedings over the removal of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, arguing that Tata Sons had previously defended the affirmative voting rights of Trusts’ nominee directors under Articles 104B and 121 of the AoA.

The suits sought an order restraining the Tata Sons chairman from exercising his casting vote if nominee directors disagree at the upcoming board meeting on November 30, when the company is expected to consider Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as executive chairman, along with other proposals.

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Appearing for Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on Friday that the chairman’s casting vote cannot override the requirement of the affirmative votes of the nominee directors. “The moment the trust nominee doesn’t agree, the casting vote of the chair is irrelevant”, he added.

Opposing the interim relief, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Tata Sons, submitted that the Trusts are seeking to dictate the terms of the board and how it should function. He added that the Trusts are trying to give one nominee director power to block decisions. “The trustees are fighting with each other, which is a problem of their own creation. The broader question is that if there are two trustees, and one says yes, while the other says no, what gives Noel Tata the precedence? You will paralyze the company if only one trustee has the right. You’re going against the unanimous decision”, he added.

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Countering this, senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, appearing for Noel Tata, said that the nominee directors are appointed jointly by the trusts and their voting rights cannot be overridden by the board chairman. “They (Tata Sons) have said that Noel will hold the board at ransom. So if Noel is saying no, and Srinivasan is saying yes, then the company is being held at ransom. But if Noel is saying yes, and Srinivasan is saying no, then the company is not being held at ransom?”, he questioned.

The court, however, declined to grant interim relief to the Trusts and permitted the board meeting to be held on November 30.

The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) is seeking ₹50 crore in damages, while the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) has sought ₹15 crore, both with 18% annual interest, according to the suits.

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It also sought a declaration that the September 17 resolution was “ultra vires” to the AoA and therefore invalid.