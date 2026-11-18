The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside the sanction granted by ICICI Bank’s Board to prosecute former managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, giving the prominent banker a major legal reprieve in a long-running corporate loan fraud case.

Chanda Kochhar (FILE/Mint)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Justice Milind Jadhav ruled that the bank’s board lacked the authority to grant the sanction and had failed to properly review the evidence before doing so.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“The sanction under challenge is illegal and deserves to be set aside on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction, thereby warranting interference of this Court,” the high court said.

Kochhar had moved the high court, challenging the resolution passed by the ICICI Bank board on April 22, 2023 to grant sanction to prosecute her in the case, contending that the board failed to follow due procedure to grant the sanction as the bank had not suffered any loss in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case against her in connection with alleged irregularities in loans extended to Videocon Group firms promoted by Venugopal Dhoot.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, were arrested on December 23, 2022, in connection with the Videocon loan case. They were released on January 9, 2023, after the high court granted them interim bail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, were arrested on December 23, 2022, in connection with the Videocon loan case. They were released on January 9, 2023, after the high court granted them interim bail. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The CBI started its preliminary inquiry in 2017 after a whistleblower alleged that ICICI Bank sanctioned a credit facility of about ₹3,250 crore to various entities in contravention of its rules and policies.

In March 2018, the board of ICICI Bank gave a clean chit to Chanda Kochhar and said there was no question of favouritism, nepotism or conflict of interest on her part in granting loans to Videocon or any other company. Later the bank appointed a panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B.N. Srikrishna to investigate allegations of impropriety, lack of disclosure, and quid-pro-quo dealings with the Videocon Group. In October the same year, she resigned from the bank, with which it had been associated for 34 years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In January 2019, the bank sacked her, treating her resignation as termination after the Srikrishna panel said she violated the bank’s policies and other rules and regulations.

CBI registered its first information report (FIR) in January 2020, alleging that the bank gave six high-value loans worth ₹1,875 crore to Videocon group companies between 2009 and 2011. It was alleged that in 2009, a credit facility to Videocon was extended in contravention of rules and policy by the sanctioning committee. Chanda Kochhar was one of the members of the committee at the time.