Border with China has become ‘more alive’: Jaishankar at HT Leadership Summit

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the border with China has become “more alive in a way” and added that India's capability along the frontier has significantly improved. External affairs minister S Jaishankar at HT Leadersip Summit 2026. (HT)

Alluding to Galwan, Jaishankar, speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, said: “Our capability to sustain ourselves and deploy forces along that border has improved. I would say it has improved in a very significant way.” Track the HTLS 2026 live here

The bilateral ties between the two countries had plummeted to a new low in 2020 following violent clash at Galwan Valley in June that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops.

Jaishankar added: “When it comes to the border, I would make this point, border infra was neglected till about a decade ago.”

He said that India and China’s economies were of the same stature in the 1980s but while Beijing pushed towards industrialisation, New Delhi “missed the bus”.