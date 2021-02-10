Breach of privilege for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege motion against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'.
Chaudhary said India has good diplomatic relations with Sweden of which Thunberg is a citizen, and Congress MP's comment would tarnish the image of the country.
Chowdhury's comment came after a controversy erupted after climate activist Greta Thunberg had last week posted the "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. She had also extended support to protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws.
Also read| Highlights: Deep Sidhu remanded to seven day police custody
Delhi Police had on Friday sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.
Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday till 4 pm on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha today, as the Question Hour was dispensed till Wednesday.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know so far about the rescue operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home guard dismissed for showing affection to LGBT partner reinstated by court
- The court said the dismissal was in violation of the Navtej Singh Johar ruling of the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 11,067 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.85 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress calls for seven-hour Odisha bandh on February 15 over rising fuel price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explains why it didn't take action on some handles despite Centre's push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in 7 states and UTs in last 3 weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Way ahead difficult’: Rescue op at Tapovan tunnel continues, 30 feared trapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishiganga disaster may have involved ice, rock avalanche: Met organisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 1 of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections records 82% polling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79MT in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breach of privilege for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice to Centre on petition to define 'minority'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s daily Covid-19 toll below 100, here’s which states are contributing most
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Twitter seeks talks, ministers and celebrities move to Indian-made app Koo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox