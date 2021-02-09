LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi Police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his reply to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha said that the government is working towards empowering small farmers. He also reiterated that minimum support prices (MSP) will continue and mandis will be modernised. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain there in the future,” PM Modi said. After the speech, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait responded by saying that a law was needed on MSP. "Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' today but he did not say that a law will be formed on MSP... the country does not run on trust. It runs on the constitution and law," said Tikait.

In a symbolic protest on Saturday, farmers staged a 'chakka jam' for three hours, nationwide, during which farmers blocked major state and national highways. The protest was largely peaceful and the farmers said that they are ready to resume talks with the government, reiterating their demand for repeal of the three contentious laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26, demanding a rollback of the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

