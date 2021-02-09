LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi Police
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in his reply to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha said that the government is working towards empowering small farmers. He also reiterated that minimum support prices (MSP) will continue and mandis will be modernised. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain there in the future,” PM Modi said. After the speech, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait responded by saying that a law was needed on MSP. "Prime Minister said 'MSP hai, tha aur rahega' today but he did not say that a law will be formed on MSP... the country does not run on trust. It runs on the constitution and law," said Tikait.
In a symbolic protest on Saturday, farmers staged a 'chakka jam' for three hours, nationwide, during which farmers blocked major state and national highways. The protest was largely peaceful and the farmers said that they are ready to resume talks with the government, reiterating their demand for repeal of the three contentious laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26, demanding a rollback of the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Follow all the updates here:
FEB 09, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Punjabi actor-turned-activist ctor Deep Sidhu, who was allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
FEB 09, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Additional deployment at Delhi borders withdrawn
Additional deployment of Delhi Police personnel at the three borders points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where farmers are camping for over two months to protest against the three farm laws,was withdrawn from Monday evening. The security arrangements in these places will now be taken care of by personnel belonging to the police districts concerned, senior police officers privy to the development said. Read more
