Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26, was arrested by Delhi Police's special cell late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.
Last week, the Delhi Police has announced cash rewards of ₹600,000 for information leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including Sidhu. “We have announced ₹1 lakh against Sidhu, Jugraj and two others because they appear to be the key conspirators. Raids have been conducted at many places in Punjab and other states, but the suspects are absconding. The family members of some of them are also untraceable,” a senior officer, requesting anonymity, has said on February 3.
Sidhu was seen among the protesters in the many video clips and photographs which showed protesters clashing with the security personnel and hoisting the religious flag on the Red Fort. Police said they have identified more than 260 vehicles, including nearly 100 tractors, which were part of the rally and involved in the violence at the fort and other places in Delhi when protesters clashed with the police after breaking barriers and entering the city from Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu set to create state’s 5th tiger reserve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 9,110 new Covid-19 cases, 78 deaths; tally over 10.8 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM’s response to RS debate on vote of thanks: Key takeaways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian military sees threefold increase in women personnel in 6 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deep Sidhu, an accused in January 26 violence case, arrested: Delhi Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Underground glacial lake led to flash floods, says IISc analysis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know about region’s worst disaster in 8 yrs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid deaths 15-20 times higher in patients with comorbidities: ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers unions to widen protest against farm laws with panchayats in Purvanchal
- Samyukt Kisan Morcha has taken the decision to hold kisan maha panchayats in Purvanchal to mobilise farmers to join the ongoing movement against the three agriculture reform laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ stir and all
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get acquainted with foreign funding Act to help NGOs: Home ministry to CAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Northwestern India records dense fog, gradual rise in temp expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Actor Deep Sidhu, key accused in Jan 26 violence case, arrested by Delhi
Chhattisgarh: Police 'notice' to panchayat representatives to move to safer area
- Manpur is considered a severely affected Maoist area in Rajnandgaon district of the state which comes under the CPI (Maoist) designated MMC zone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox