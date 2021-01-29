IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video
Members of Punjab Democratic Party burn effigies of Deep Sidhu and Lakhan Sidhana after violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, at New Lake Sector 42 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Members of Punjab Democratic Party burn effigies of Deep Sidhu and Lakhan Sidhana after violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, at New Lake Sector 42 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video

  • The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:51 AM IST

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was seen at Red Fort during a violent farmers’ protest, is likely to figure prominently in the list of people the Delhi Police will probe in connection with the mayhem on Republic Day, according to officials aware of the matter.

“He will be probed in two cases by two different units. The crime branch will probe him for the violence at Red Fort. The special cell will probe him for the alleged conspiracy and plans to embarrass the government and the country at an international platform for doing what he did on Tuesday,” one of the officials said.

The officials said they were yet to approach Sidhu, who allegedly led the mob that laid siege to the historic Red Fort, resorted to vandalism, and fought a pitched battle with the police after the protest by farmers against three agricultural laws plunged into chaos.

A video purportedly showing Sidhu at Red Fort has been circulating on social media.

The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana. Officials posted at the borders have informed the police’s top brass that Sidhu, who was in Singhu (on the Haryana border) on January 26 morning, has not been spotted since that night.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group that is organising the ongoing farmers’ protest, at Singhu and Tikri borders, blames Sidhu for the violence and for insulting the national flag at Red Fort.

The SKM is holding meetings with the government on the farm laws that they want scrapped, and agreed to follow certain routes specified by the Delhi Police during their rally on Republic Day. Trouble began after some protesters deviated from the routes agreed upon.

On Thursday, Sidhu denied the charges through a Facebook post. “...We all were peaceful and were exercising our democratic rights to protest peacefully, we were under the leadership of our farmer union leaders. We did not damage property... everything was peaceful nobody disrespected our national flag. Stop portraying this incident in any bad manner or bad light...(sic)”

“...The tricolour was not demeaned, and there was no violence till I was there. Their support for what the public did at the Red Fort would have pressured the government to repeal the black (farm) laws,” Sidhu said. He added that thousands of people had reached there, but there was “no farmer leader”.

They put up the ‘Nishan Sahib’ and a farmer flag at the flagpole to register their protest, said Sidhu.

“If you say by doing so I have turned traitor then those who were present there were traitors too,” said the actor-turned-activist said.

“If you impose all these things on one person and give him a certificate of traitor then I think you should be ashamed of yourself,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest
app
Close
e-paper
Members of Punjab Democratic Party burn effigies of Deep Sidhu and Lakhan Sidhana after violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, at New Lake Sector 42 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
Members of Punjab Democratic Party burn effigies of Deep Sidhu and Lakhan Sidhana after violence during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, at New Lake Sector 42 in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman puts up a notice outside the tent of Rakesh Tikait and Jagtar Singh Bajwa at Ghazipur border on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT)
A policeman puts up a notice outside the tent of Rakesh Tikait and Jagtar Singh Bajwa at Ghazipur border on Thursday. (Raj K Raj/HT)
delhi news

Farmer leaders to be charged for sedition; UAPA invoked by police

By Prawesh Lama, Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
  • Police investigating “larger conspiracy” behind the violence on Republic Day; 44 look-out circulars also issued against leaders so that they don’t flee the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmers, led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, are continuing their sit-in protest at Ghazipur border.(HT Photo)
The farmers, led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, are continuing their sit-in protest at Ghazipur border.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The farmers' agitation had received a jolt when the protesters who took part in a tractor rally wreaked havoc on the roads of Delhi on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ministry of health and family welfare had said that 39,764 beneficiaries have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi.(HT Photo)
The ministry of health and family welfare had said that 39,764 beneficiaries have been administered with Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases for sixth straight day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The active cases in Delhi currently stand at 1,575 patients, which is slightly higher than the 1,501 patients reported on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel arrive at Ghazipur border to hang notices for farmer leaders after FIRs were registered against them in connection with the Republic Day violence, during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
Police personnel arrive at Ghazipur border to hang notices for farmer leaders after FIRs were registered against them in connection with the Republic Day violence, during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday. (PTI)
delhi news

Additional police forces deployed at protest sites, farmers fear eviction

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The farmers said the sudden stoppage of the power supply triggered panic at the Ghazipur protest venue, and they spent a sleepless night guarding their tractors, trollies, and tents
READ FULL STORY
Close
The presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage from Delhi, Haryana and UP is a major reason behind frothing in the river.(PTI)
The presence of phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewage from Delhi, Haryana and UP is a major reason behind frothing in the river.(PTI)
delhi news

Need at least 3 to 5 years to upgrade sewage treatment plants: Delhi government

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:52 PM IST
"The upgradation of all STPs in UP, Haryana and Delhi, which will substantially reduce the problem of foaming in the Yamuna, will take about three to five years," the government said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila &amp; Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines," the DMRC said as per news agency ANI. (Representative Image)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
"Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila & Jama Masjid metro stations are open. All stations are open. Normal services on all lines," the DMRC said as per news agency ANI. (Representative Image)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

DMRC opens Lal Quila, Jama Masjid Metro station gates

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:53 PM IST
After the violent turn of events at the farmers' tractor parade on Republic day, Delhi Metro authorities had closed the entry and exit gates of several Metro stations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
delhi news

R-Day violence unfortunate, but farm laws still an issue: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:20 PM IST
Tuesday’s violence left hundreds injured, including at least 394 police officials. It has so far led to 25 cases and the FIRs mention several farm union leaders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister condemned the violence in the Capital during farmers' tractor rally. (PTI File Photo )
Delhi chief minister condemned the violence in the Capital during farmers' tractor rally. (PTI File Photo )
delhi news

On farmers' tractor rally violence, Kejriwal says ‘incident doesn’t end protest'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:51 PM IST
"We cannot be a happy nation with unhappy farmers," Arvind Kejriwal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.(PTI)
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.(PTI)
delhi news

Delhi police registers case against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice under UAPA

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Delhi Police has registered a case against the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections of IPC for provoking people for Referendum-2020, demanding a separate Sikh state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
delhi news

Mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:40 AM IST
NCS is carrying out a geophysical survey, analysis and interpretation of satellite imageries and geological field investigations for accurate assessment of seismic hazard in Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cold wave had swept the city on Tuesday, too, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
A cold wave had swept the city on Tuesday, too, with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Cold wave in Delhi, minimum drops to 3.8 degrees Celsius

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:32 AM IST
An IMD official said cold wave conditions are likely on Friday as well. The minimum temperature is predicted to settle around four degrees Celsius.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
delhi news

Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:31 AM IST
As the clipping has gone viral, the senior physician issued a statement on Facebook saying, “I am aware of a video of myself that is doing rounds and I am glad I provide people with a moment of levity in these tough times."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Archive)
A view of Supreme Court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi riots: State govt prosecutor hiding relevant info, cops tell SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:18 AM IST
According to the Delhi Police, this was not an isolated incident and the same prosecutor had been acting in this manner in other cases too, wherein he had not intimated the special prosecutor or the police officials in the high court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday remained under the ‘very poor’ category.(ANI file photo)
Delhi’s air quality on Wednesday remained under the ‘very poor’ category.(ANI file photo)
delhi news

Blanket of fog shrouds Delhi, IMD predicts minimum temperature of 4°C

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:36 AM IST
The national capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 °C on Wednesday, three notches below the normal. On Sunday, the maximum temperature had dropped to 15°C, six notches below the normal and was the lowest in January so far.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP