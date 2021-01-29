Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video
- The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was seen at Red Fort during a violent farmers’ protest, is likely to figure prominently in the list of people the Delhi Police will probe in connection with the mayhem on Republic Day, according to officials aware of the matter.
“He will be probed in two cases by two different units. The crime branch will probe him for the violence at Red Fort. The special cell will probe him for the alleged conspiracy and plans to embarrass the government and the country at an international platform for doing what he did on Tuesday,” one of the officials said.
The officials said they were yet to approach Sidhu, who allegedly led the mob that laid siege to the historic Red Fort, resorted to vandalism, and fought a pitched battle with the police after the protest by farmers against three agricultural laws plunged into chaos.
A video purportedly showing Sidhu at Red Fort has been circulating on social media.
The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana. Officials posted at the borders have informed the police’s top brass that Sidhu, who was in Singhu (on the Haryana border) on January 26 morning, has not been spotted since that night.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group that is organising the ongoing farmers’ protest, at Singhu and Tikri borders, blames Sidhu for the violence and for insulting the national flag at Red Fort.
The SKM is holding meetings with the government on the farm laws that they want scrapped, and agreed to follow certain routes specified by the Delhi Police during their rally on Republic Day. Trouble began after some protesters deviated from the routes agreed upon.
On Thursday, Sidhu denied the charges through a Facebook post. “...We all were peaceful and were exercising our democratic rights to protest peacefully, we were under the leadership of our farmer union leaders. We did not damage property... everything was peaceful nobody disrespected our national flag. Stop portraying this incident in any bad manner or bad light...(sic)”
“...The tricolour was not demeaned, and there was no violence till I was there. Their support for what the public did at the Red Fort would have pressured the government to repeal the black (farm) laws,” Sidhu said. He added that thousands of people had reached there, but there was “no farmer leader”.
They put up the ‘Nishan Sahib’ and a farmer flag at the flagpole to register their protest, said Sidhu.
“If you say by doing so I have turned traitor then those who were present there were traitors too,” said the actor-turned-activist said.
“If you impose all these things on one person and give him a certificate of traitor then I think you should be ashamed of yourself,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shameful to call me a traitor: On the run, Sidhu releases video
- The officials privy to the investigation said Sidhu may not be in Delhi and could have already fled to Punjab or Haryana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer leaders to be charged for sedition; UAPA invoked by police
- Police investigating “larger conspiracy” behind the violence on Republic Day; 44 look-out circulars also issued against leaders so that they don’t flee the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reports less than 200 new Covid-19 cases for sixth straight day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Additional police forces deployed at protest sites, farmers fear eviction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need at least 3 to 5 years to upgrade sewage treatment plants: Delhi government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DMRC opens Lal Quila, Jama Masjid Metro station gates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence unfortunate, but farm laws still an issue: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farmers' tractor rally violence, Kejriwal says ‘incident doesn’t end protest'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police registers case against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice under UAPA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mild earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hits Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave in Delhi, minimum drops to 3.8 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: State govt prosecutor hiding relevant info, cops tell SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blanket of fog shrouds Delhi, IMD predicts minimum temperature of 4°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox