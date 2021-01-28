Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Lakhan Sidhana named in FIR

Actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakhan Sidhana have been named by the Delhi Police in an FIR for the violent clashes during the tractor parade in Delhi on January 26.

A video of Sidhu directing the mob at Red Fort has been circulating on social media. He released video on Tuesday night saying he was involved in the flag-hoisting, but meant no disrespect. He also said that he alone could not have instigated thousands of protesters.

Farmers’ union representatives and opposition parties have condemned the act of hoisting religious flags by a mob on the Red Fort during the occasion of Republic Day. Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.

Hannan Mollah, farmer leader from the All India Kisan Sabha and a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that Sidhu’s acts indicate that there were elements who wanted to sabotage the protest.

Actor Deep Sidhu campaigned for BJP candidate Sunny Deol when fought from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor-turned-politician too has distanced himself from Sidhu's actions at the Red Fort during the tractor rally. The BJP lawmaker tweeted on Tuesday that he was saddened by the scenes of violence during the tractor rally and also pointed out that in an earlier tweet on December 6 he had clarified that he and his family members do not have any connection with Deep Sidhu.

He said, “Through a tweet, on December 6 [2020], I have already made it clear that I or my family has no link with Deep Sidhu.” Deol had earlier in December said that Sidhu campaigned for him in 2019 but ‘is now being driven by his own agenda.’

A tractor rally organised by farmers’ unions representatives protesting against the newly passed farm laws turned violent which left nearly 400 police personnel injured as protesters deviated from the course, clashed with police personnel and stormed iconic Red Fort and hoisted religious flags.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON