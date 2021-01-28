Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Lakhan Sidhana named in FIR
- Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
Actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakhan Sidhana have been named by the Delhi Police in an FIR for the violent clashes during the tractor parade in Delhi on January 26.
A video of Sidhu directing the mob at Red Fort has been circulating on social media. He released video on Tuesday night saying he was involved in the flag-hoisting, but meant no disrespect. He also said that he alone could not have instigated thousands of protesters.
Farmers’ union representatives and opposition parties have condemned the act of hoisting religious flags by a mob on the Red Fort during the occasion of Republic Day. Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
Hannan Mollah, farmer leader from the All India Kisan Sabha and a member of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that Sidhu’s acts indicate that there were elements who wanted to sabotage the protest.
Actor Deep Sidhu campaigned for BJP candidate Sunny Deol when fought from the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab. The actor-turned-politician too has distanced himself from Sidhu's actions at the Red Fort during the tractor rally. The BJP lawmaker tweeted on Tuesday that he was saddened by the scenes of violence during the tractor rally and also pointed out that in an earlier tweet on December 6 he had clarified that he and his family members do not have any connection with Deep Sidhu.
He said, “Through a tweet, on December 6 [2020], I have already made it clear that I or my family has no link with Deep Sidhu.” Deol had earlier in December said that Sidhu campaigned for him in 2019 but ‘is now being driven by his own agenda.’
A tractor rally organised by farmers’ unions representatives protesting against the newly passed farm laws turned violent which left nearly 400 police personnel injured as protesters deviated from the course, clashed with police personnel and stormed iconic Red Fort and hoisted religious flags.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Violence at tractor rally: Actor Deep Sidhu, gangster Sidhana named in FIR
- Farmers’ union representatives also chose to distance themselves from actor Deep Sidhu and his participation in Tuesday afternoon’s violence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infiltrators defamed our stir: Farmers at Tikri site
- On Tuesday, a group of farmers who started the tractor march from the Tikri border broke police barricades to veer away from the agreed-upon route between the farm unions and Delhi Police.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort to remain closed for visitors till January 31: ASI order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury inches upwards, slight relief from the biting cold in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 96 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest in over 9 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plastic burning main cause behind reduced visibility in Delhi: IIT Madras study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally chaos: FIRs filed under attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers at Ghazipur protest site say road closure led to Tuesday’s chaos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police Commissioner holds security review meeting after violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ tractor rally violence: 22 FIRs filed by Delhi Police so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament: Govind Ballabh Pant’s relocated statue to be unveiled in Delhi today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to conduct Covid vaccination drive today to make up for R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: Ghazipur mandis, NH-9, NH-24 closed, says Delhi traffic police
- Heavy security has been deployed near the Red Fort where a group of protestors climbed to the ramparts of the fort and unfurled flags yesterday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air quality very poor, likely to improve marginally today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lal Quila Metro station's entry, exit gates closed: DMRC
- Metro services were shut all across central, north and west Delhi yesterday after the farmers’ protest in the national capital turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox