Farm protests: Additional deployment at Delhi borders withdrawn
Additional deployment of Delhi Police personnel at the three borders points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, where farmers are camping for over two months to protest against the three farm laws,was withdrawn from Monday evening. The security arrangements in these places will now be taken care of by personnel belonging to the police districts concerned, senior police officers privy to the development said.
Hundreds of personnel from various Delhi Police units such as crime, police control room (PCR), railways, vigilance, economic offences wing (EOW), licensing, headquarters, and police training college (PTC), were mobilised to the three borders points on security duty during the farmers’ tractor rally on January 26 and the chakka jam call on February 6.
On Monday, special commissioner of police (operations and licensing) Muktesh Chandra issued a message, referred to as TPM, to all the units and their heads regarding the withdrawal of the internal mobilisation done for the farmers’ rally and law and order duty.
The entire staff have been told to return to their respective units from Tuesday.
“The available resources in the districts concerned will now be used to maintain law and order and security at the farmers’ agitation sites. They will be assisted by personnel from the paramilitary forces,” said a senior police officer, who did not want to be named.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Rajeev Ranjan said, “The situation at the Singhu border is under control and peaceful. We have adequate force deployed round-the-clock at the border to deal with any contingency.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Dutch govt will extend coronavirus curfew until March 3
PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow
TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family
- The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque
- The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key
- The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence
- At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox