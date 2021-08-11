Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: Delhi govt aims to build 7 makeshift hospitals in next 6 months
Live

Breaking News LIVE: Delhi govt aims to build 7 makeshift hospitals in next 6 months

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:35 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 11, 2021 06:35 AM IST

    Kerala to allow shops in malls to reopen from today, Covid-19 norms mandatory

    Even amid a recent surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Kerala, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government has allowed the reopening of shops in malls starting today (i.e. Wednesday, August 11).

  • AUG 11, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    TikTok replaces Facebook from world's most downloaded app in 2020

    Chinese-owned TikTok was the world's most downloaded app last year, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms, market tracker data shows

  • AUG 11, 2021 05:18 AM IST

    Delhi govt aims to build 7 makeshift hospitals in next 6 months

    The Delhi government will build seven makeshift hospitals with 7,000 ICU beds in the next six months to prepare for a potential third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), state health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

breaking news
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File photo)
india news

Peace has returned to Assam, Mizoram: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Sunetra Choudhury, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:22 AM IST
"My ministers visited Aizawl and after that meeting, we issued a joint press release whose operative part was that no state will deploy their police forces at the border and they will try to resolve all disputes peacefully. Second, both states have decided that CRPF will be at the border till we come to certain solutions," the Assam chief minister said.
Shops in malls are set to reopen in Kerala from today even amid a recent surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. (Representational Image / PTI)
india news

Kerala to allow shops in malls to reopen from today, Covid-19 norms mandatory

Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Covid-19 cases in Kerala have been surging in the recent weeks, with the test positivity rate reaching the highest in three months on Tuesday.
Punjab chief minister Captain Amrarinder Singh leaves after a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
india news

Punjab CM meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi

By Navneet Sharma, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:54 AM IST
After the meeting, the All India Congress Committee general secretary incharge of Punjab affairs, Harish Rawat, said that Singh informed the Congress president about the action initiated by the state government on an 18-point agenda set by the central leadership. Rawat added that there was no discussion on cabinet reshuffle.
The court further directed that all trial judges hearing the criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in special courts shall continue in their present posts till its further orders.(File photo)
india news

HC nod a must to drop cases on politicians: Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 05:21 AM IST
A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, said that the direction has to be issued urgently in view of a report by the amicus curiae (lawyer to assist the court) depicting several instances where state governments sought to drop charges against sitting and former legislators.
