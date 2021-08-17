Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: I stand squarely behind my decision on Afghanistan, says Biden amid criticism
Live

Breaking News LIVE: I stand squarely behind my decision on Afghanistan, says Biden amid criticism

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 07:34 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 17, 2021 07:34 AM IST

    Indians stuck in Afghanistan to be repatriated to India within a day or two: Report

    Several Indians in Afghanistan wanting to be repatriated to India are in a secure area and will be brought back home safely in a day or two, reports news agency citing sources.

  • AUG 17, 2021 07:32 AM IST

    Chemical tanker overturns in Thane; no casualty

    A chemical tanker overturned on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane, Maharashtra. Police and fire brigade officials are rushed to the spot. No casualty reported, news agency ANI reported quoting Thane Municipal Corporation.

  • AUG 17, 2021 07:30 AM IST

    India sets up Afghanistan cell to coordinate repatriation amid chaos in Kabul

    India has set up a cell to coordinate repatriation and related matters in Afghanistan even as Sikh and Hindu families have taken refuge inside a gurdwara in Kabul as hundreds of thousands of people are desperately trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized the capital. Read More

  • AUG 17, 2021 07:11 AM IST

    Worried over safety, 120 Sikh, Hindu families huddle up in Kabul gurdwara

    Concerned over their safety in Afghanistan, particularly after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, nearly 120 Sikh and Hindu families have taken refuge at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the national capital, making desperate efforts to be evacuated from the war-torn country. Read More

  • AUG 17, 2021 06:56 AM IST

    Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad area

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday, National Center for Seismology has said.

  • AUG 17, 2021 06:16 AM IST

    I stand squarely behind my decision: Biden

    Biden called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians “gut wrenching ” and conceded the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected. “I stand squarely behind my decision” to finally withdraw US combat forces, Biden said,

