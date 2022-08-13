Home / India News / LIVE: Number of Cong ministerial berths in Bihar finalised, reports PTI quoting AICC state in-charge Bhakta Charan
LIVE: Number of Cong ministerial berths in Bihar finalised, reports PTI quoting AICC state in-charge Bhakta Charan

Updated on Aug 13, 2022 07:20 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
  • Aug 13, 2022 07:18 PM IST

    Bihar cabinet oath-taking ceremony likely on Aug 16: Cong state in-charge to PTI

    The Number of ministerial berths Congress will get in Bihar's new JDU-RJD regime has been finalised, and the oath-taking ceremony is expected on August 1,  AICC in-charge of state Bhakta Charan Das told news agency PTI.

  • Aug 13, 2022 07:06 PM IST

    Mumbai dabbawalas take out bicycle Tiranga rally ahead of I-Day

    Mumbai's famed Dabbawalas took out a bicycle Tiranga rally outside Andheri railway station on Saturday ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.

  • Aug 13, 2022 06:33 PM IST

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath gets threat ahead of Independence Day

    UP chief minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has received a death threat ahead of Independence Day. An FIR under IPC section 506 for criminal intimidation was filed in the matter on Thursday night. Initially, a Kisan leader lodged an FIR regarding a threat letter at Lucknow's Alambagh police station. One line in the letter says “we will take care of CM”, which has been confirmed to HT by Alambagh station inspector Dhananjay Singh.

  • Aug 13, 2022 05:47 PM IST

    5 BJP workers arrested for hurling slipper at TN minister's car

    As many as five BJP workers were arrested on Saturday for allegedly hurling a slipper at Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan's car at the Madurai Airport earlier today.

  • Aug 13, 2022 04:25 PM IST

    Sri Lanka allows entry for controversial Chinese ship despite India's concerns

    Sri Lankan government on Saturday gave permitted for a controversial Chinese research ship to visit the country despite India's concerns that it could spy on Delhi's military installations, officials said.

  • Aug 13, 2022 03:43 PM IST

    Modi's mother Heeraben Modi hoists Tricolour, distributes it to kids

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Nodi was on Saturday snapped distributing the Tricolour to children and hoisting the national flag in Gandhinagar, Gujarat as the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign began today.

  • Aug 13, 2022 03:00 PM IST

    Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case, India's tally rises to 10

    Delhi reports fifth case of monkeypox virus after a 22-year-old woman tested positive for the zoonotic disease. She is currently admitted at the Lok Nayak hospital. The women is of African origin, who has been staying in south Delhi. She had travelled to Africa a month ago.

  • Aug 13, 2022 01:17 PM IST

    Caste scrutiny committee gives clean chit to ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede

    The caste scrutinising committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede. The committee was inquiring into the allegation raised by NCP’s Nawab Malik who had claimed that Wankhede was a Muslim and had used a fake caste certificate to get a government job.

  • Aug 13, 2022 12:31 PM IST

    Sonia Gandhi tests Covid positive again, says Jairam Ramesh, 2nd time in 3 months

  • Aug 13, 2022 12:23 PM IST

    PM Modi meets CWG contingent, says 'Your achievement has inspired while India is celebrating 75 years of independence'

    “Matter of pride that with your hard work & inspiring achievement, the country is entering Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. In past few weeks, nation recorded two major achievements in field of sports. Besides historic performance in CWG, for the first time country hosted Chess Olympiad,” says PM Modi as he meets CWG contingent.

  • Aug 13, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    J&K sacks 4 govt employees in connection to death of Kashmiri pandits

    J&K government sacks four of its employees, including the wife of Bitta Karate who is facing terror charges and is an accused in the matter of killing of Kashmiri pandits. The four have been dismissed from services for terror links, reports ANI, citing government sources.

  • Aug 13, 2022 09:22 AM IST

    India's daily Covid tally rises by 15,815 infections; active cases below 1.2 lakh

    India records 15,815 new Covid cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload dropped below 1.2 lakh. The death toll includes 24 reconciled deaths from Kerala.

  • Aug 13, 2022 09:13 AM IST

    ITBP soldiers hoist Indian Tricolour at 14,000 ft in Uttarakhand for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

  • Aug 13, 2022 09:12 AM IST

    ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Union home minsiter Amit Shah, wife Sonal Shah hoist tricolour at home

  • Aug 13, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    ‘Praying for his speedy recovery’: US NSA Jack Sullivan on Salman Rushdie

    The attack on Salman Rushdie is appalling. We’re all praying for his speedy recovery. And we’re thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so swiftly, says Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Advisor to the President of the US.

    Read here how world leaders reacted. 

  • Aug 13, 2022 06:46 AM IST

    PM Modi to host CWG 2022 winners at his residence today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host all the medal winners of the Commonwealth 2022 games at his official residence at 11am on Saturday. This is the first time the PM will physically interact with the winners of the Commonwealth Games after their spectacular performance in Birmingham.

    "Looking forward to interacting with India's CWG 2022 contingent at my residence, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games," Modi tweeted.

  • Aug 13, 2022 05:51 AM IST

    Nerve damage, liver stabbed, Rushdie may lose an eye: Author's agent hours after NY attack

    “The news is not good, Salman will likely lose one eye, the nerves in his arm were severed and his liver was stabbed and damaged,” says the Satanic Verses author's agent, as quoted by Reuters, after the attack. Salman Rushdie is currently on a ventilator.

BJP workers arrested for throwing slipper at Tamil Nadu minister's vehicle

Published on Aug 13, 2022 07:23 PM IST
  • The footwear was hurled at Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan's vehicle in Madurai after he was returning from paying tributes to Indian Army soldier D Lakshmanan, who was recently killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The slipper stuck at the windshield of the car of Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan after it was hurled at the vehicle on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
The slipper stuck at the windshield of the car of Tamil Nadu finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan after it was hurled at the vehicle on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Saturday, August 13, 2022
