BREAKING: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Mar 30, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Petrol to cost
₹101 per litre in Delhi, ₹115 in Mumbai
Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at
₹101.01 per litre & ₹92.27 per litre respectively today. In India's financial capital Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at ₹115.88 & ₹100.10. Delhi - Petrol: ₹101/ltr | Diesel : 97.27/ltr
Mumbai: Petrol : ₹115.88/ltr | Diesel: 100.10/ltr
Mar 30, 2022 07:13 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days
India registered an 8th hike in fuel prices in 9 days on Wednesday as the government continues to underline that the Ukraine war is one of the factors behind the spike.
Petrol prices were hiked by 80 paise per litre on Wednesday taking total hike to
₹5.60, PTI reported.
Residents of the region have been protesting the project since 2010, when it was first proposed.
Gujarat’s water resources and water supply minister Rushikesh Patel
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:14 AM IST
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 07:14 AM IST
A bench, headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, noted that at least half the sanctioned posts at district hospitals are vacant.
While seeking a status report after four weeks, the court acknowledged that the shortage of doctors is a problem afflicting most states in the country.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 07:09 AM IST
Shashi Tharoor said India's position on Russia-Ukraine has been a bit of a tightrope dance because of several reasons and New Delhi has been diplomatically successful to make its position understandable.
Shashi Tharoor said he expects New Delhi to calibrate its stand against Russia now that all Indians have been pulled out of the war zone.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 06:58 AM IST
Speaking to Sunetra Choudhury on phone from her home district of Mon, Konyak said deep-rooted patriarchy holds women back, but her election proves things are changing. Edited excerpts:
S Phangnon Konyak.
Published on Mar 30, 2022 06:56 AM IST
In its revised norms, the aviation regulator DGCA said that 10% of the ground handlers, air traffic controllers and other airport staff will also be subjected to the pre-flight breathalyser tests for detecting consumption of alcohol.
DGCA said the revised direction on pre-flight breathalyser (BA) tests for pilots and cabin crew will be enforced for a period of three months and will be reviewed thereafter.
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 02:35 AM IST
The Rajasthan forest department has put six villages on high alert, asking residents to be ready to vacate villages in short notice.
IAF helicopters are used to spray water over a forest fire in the Sariska Tiger Reserve, in Alwar district. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 07:00 AM IST
With an estimated 524 tigers in the last official count, Karnataka is home to the second largest population of the big cats, spread over forest ranges like Bandipur, Nagarhole, Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Temple (BRT) and Bhadra, among other reserves.
According to police, there were reports of tiger citing in the area in the past but no such incidents were reported in this particular plantation or the adjacent ones. (AFP)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:52 PM IST
BJP member of legislative council had raised the topic in the zero hour of the legislative council on Monday at the ongoing budget session of the state assembly in Bengaluru.
The Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government has not made any formal move to pursue the proposal for a bill on population control as suggested by its legislator. (Arun Kumar Rao)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 03:34 AM IST
Around 97% of households in Bengaluru were forced to sell or pawn assets like jewellery during the period, while 40% reported lower food intake during the same period, the report added.
The survey was done to estimate the continuing impact of Covid-19 induced lockdowns and economic disruptions of employment and livelihoods (Agencies file)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:52 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the state later this week and holding a series of meetings with leaders and office bearers, as the party prepares for the assembly polls scheduled next year.
Asked about him specifically mentioning November 27 as the date of announcement, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, “We too get certain information, as you people (reporters) get.” (PTI)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Bengaluru
The statements come a day after the Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, a right-wing group, gave a clarion call to stop buying halal meat as animals culled in this process was done so by offering it to “Allah” and the same would be offensive if used by Hindus to offer to their gods.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday said that halal meat is part of an “economic jihad” by the Muslim community. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 04:38 AM IST
Santosh K Patil, who identifies himself as the national secretary of the Hindu Vahini, in a letter to Union rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister Giriraj Singh on March 11, stated that he is yet to be paid for undertaking public work in Hidalgo village of Belagavi district.
On Tuesday, KS Eshwarappa said that there was no work order issued from the RDPR department, and there was no question of payment for any works not sanctioned by them. (PTI)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:50 PM IST
Bhavana filed a complaint Nedumbassery police station the next day based on which, a case of rape, abduction, criminal assault and conspiracy was filed.
Over a decade later, superstars Dileep and Bhavana are embroiled in a battle against each other, rife with allegations of kidnap and abuse and a litany of litigations. (PTI)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 11:48 PM IST
In a letter to Modi, the chief minister said the students, who were studying in various medical colleges in Ukraine, were forced to interrupt their studies at different stages and return to India under conditions of extreme hardship.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said the sudden dislocation of these medical students has jeopardised their future. (PTI)
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 04:38 AM IST