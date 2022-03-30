Live BREAKING: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again by 80 paise, 8th hike in 9 days Breaking news updates March 30, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times. By OPEN APP Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully