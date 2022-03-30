South says North Korea faked launch of so-called 'monster' missile
- "US and South Korean intelligence has determined that what was fired on March 24 was a Hwasong-15," the defence ministry official told media.
North Korea faked the launch of what analysts have dubbed its "monster missile" last week, Seoul's military said Wednesday, adding that the test was, in reality, likely the same intercontinental ballistic missile Pyongyang fired in 2017.
North Korea last Friday claimed to have successfully test-fired a Hwasong-17 missile -- a long-range ICBM that analysts say may be capable of carrying multiple warheads -- which it first unveiled at a military parade in 2020.
But South Korea's defence ministry told AFP that Seoul and Washington have now concluded that the launch was actually of a Hwasong-15, an ICBM that Pyongyang test-fired in 2017.
"US and South Korean intelligence has determined that what was fired on March 24 was a Hwasong-15," the defence ministry official told AFP.
Both ICBMs are potentially capable of hitting the mainland United States.
Seoul and Tokyo had separately confirmed at the time that the March 24 missile had flown higher and longer than any previous test -- but analysts later pointed to discrepancies in North Korea's account.
The false announcement was likely an attempt by Pyongyang to compensate for a failed launch on March 16, when a missile, which analysts said was actually the Hwasong-17, exploded shortly after launch.
According to Seoul-based specialist website NK News, debris from the failed test fell in or near Pyongyang as a red-tinged ball of smoke zigzagged across the sky.
"Pyongyang residents must have been shocked" by the failed launch, and it may have affected public opinion of the Kim regime, lawmaker Ha Tae-keung of the conservative opposition People's Power Party (PPP), told reporters.
North Korea's state media -- Rodong Sinmun and KCNA news agency -- did not report on the failed launch at the time.
They typically carry reports on successful weapons tests within 24 hours of launch, often with photographs.
But the March 24 launch was trumpeted in state media, with KCTV releasing a slick video purportedly showing the giant missile being successfully test-fired.
Analysts have pointed out discrepancies in the footage which may indicate parts of the March 24 launch were faked.
The isolated country's economy is reeling from UN sanctions over leader Kim Jong Un's weapons programs and a two-year-long self-imposed Covid blockade.
"Not only does the Kim regime derive pride and legitimacy from its nuclear and missile programs, it portrays building military strength against external threats as moral justification for domestic economic suffering," Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP.
The "successful" launch as portrayed in state-controlled media has significant "propaganda value" for the Kim regime, he added.
Analysts have warned that North Korea will likely launch a military reconnaissance satellite and conduct tactical nuclear warhead tests later this year.
On Monday, Pyongyang's state media reported that its leader Kim Jong Un had vowed to build up "overwhelming" and unstoppable military power.
cdl/ceb/oho
-
'Nobody should be fooled': Pentagon on why Russia is moving its troops from Kyiv
Russia is moving its troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv as a strategic shift in its invasion into Ukraine and no one should be fooled to believe that it is withdrawing all its forces or suddenly reducing its attacks on Kyiv, the Pentagon said.
-
Russia to reduce ops in Kyiv; Putin-Zelenskyy meet 'possible' | Top updates
Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation told TASS news agency in an interview that Moscow aspires to “gradually reach a de-escalation of the conflict at least on these fronts (Kyiv and Chernihiv)”.
-
Putin and Zelenskyy meeting possible after peace talks in Turkey: Ukraine
Russia said today it had held 'meaningful' talks with Ukraine and has decided to 'radically' cut down military activity in capital Kyiv and Chernihiv - which is in northern Ukraine. Moscow's declaration is being seen as the first major breakthrough after multiple rounds of ceasefire and peace talks since Russia invaded Ukraine last month.
-
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
-
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics