Journalist-turned-terrorist among two killed in Srinagar encounter

Security forces neutralised two terrorists during an encounter in the Rainawari area of Srinagar on early Wednesday morning. Jammu and Kashmir police said that one of the terrorists, identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat, was a former journalist who ran an online news portal ‘Valley News Service’ in Anantnag. Bhat joined the terrorist ranks of Lashkar-e-Taiba in August last year and was categorised as 'C' in the terrorists’ list of J&K police.

Two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes, police said.

Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, said that the involvement of a former journalist in terror crimes indicates a clear case of misuse of media.

The official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media: IGP Kashmir”

Another terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Rahm, a resident of Bijbehara. Hilal was also a 'C' categorised terrorist.

Kumar said that both were involved in several recent terror crimes including civilian killings.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site, according to J&K police.

The encounter was carried out jointly by Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON