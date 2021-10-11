Home / India News / Breaking news: US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'
Live

Breaking news: US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

  • Breaking News Updates October 11, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 06:30 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 11, 2021 06:30 AM IST

    UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today

    The United Kingdom is easing its travel restrictions starting from Monday allowing travellers from more nations to enter the UK.

  • Oct 11, 2021 06:07 AM IST

    US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

    The United States said on Sunday the first face-to-face meeting between senior US and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan was "candid and professional" and that the US side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not just their words.

  • Oct 11, 2021 05:55 AM IST

    ‘Mission 100 Days’ launched to curb Covid during festivals

    The central government has started a campaign dubbed Mission 100 Days to control the spread of Covid-19 infections during the festive season, said people familiar with the matter.

  • Oct 11, 2021 05:20 AM IST

    Recent killings an attempt to divide Kashmiri society, says GOC of Chinar Corps

    Condemning the recent killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Sunday said that some elements are trying to divide the society on communal lines and the people will expose those elements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
india news

Himachal Pradesh to reopen schools for Class 8 from today

“Education Department is allowed to open the Schools from class 8th onwards w.e.f. 11-10-2021 on all working days subject to SOPs issued by Education Department adhering to the safety guidelines and appropriate behavior as per Covid-19 protocol,” a state government notification issued on October 8 read.
Schools for classes 9 to 12 had reopened in Himachal Pradesh in September.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Schools for classes 9 to 12 had reopened in Himachal Pradesh in September.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 06:29 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

PM Modi to launch Indian Space Association today

The launch of Indian Space Association will take place virtually where PM Modi will also interact with representatives of the space industry. The space association is represented by leading homegrown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. 
The Indian Space Association will aspire to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry, the Prime Minister's Office said.(Representative Photo/PTI)
The Indian Space Association will aspire to be the collective voice of the Indian space industry, the Prime Minister's Office said.(Representative Photo/PTI)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

LIVE: Traders body objects to Maharashtra bandh call

  • Maharashtra Bandh LIVE updates: The bandh is called in protests of farmers, agitating against the three farm laws that were enacted in September last year. 
Live File image for representation purpose only.&nbsp;(Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
File image for representation purpose only. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 06:28 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Congress silent protests in Karnataka, Goa today

The Congress party is organising these protests demanding arrest of all the accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case and sacking of Union minister of state of home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’. Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.
Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, has been arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.&nbsp;(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, has been arrested in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 05:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out