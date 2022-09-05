Home / India News / Breaking: Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk, dousing op underway
Breaking: Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk, dousing op underway

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 06:59 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Sep 05, 2022 06:59 AM IST

    Canada: Stabbing rampage at Saskatchewan kills 10, several injured

    Ten people were killed and several injured in stabbings in two remote Canadian communities, reports AFP News Agency quoting Police.

  • Sep 05, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    Fire breaks at building in Chandni Chowk, dousing operation underway

    A fire broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station. 15 fire tenders reached the spot when the fire was reported at around 10.40 pm. Dousing operation is underway. “25 fire tenders have arrived. Due to the narrow lanes, our vehicles are facing a lot of trouble in commuting to and from the incident site. It is a 4-storey building filled with clothes. It will take time to douse the fire” deputy fire officer said. 

Cyrus Mistry was not wearing seat belt; car covered 20km in 9 minutes: Police

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 05:55 AM IST

Cyrus Mistry death: Police said the car was overspeeding before it hit a road divider as the driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle from the left side.

Cyrus Mistry suffered a head injury and was declared brought dead, the doctor who attended to him said.&nbsp;
Cyrus Mistry suffered a head injury and was declared brought dead, the doctor who attended to him said. 
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Breaking: Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk, dousing op underway

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 06:59 AM IST

ByHT News Desk

Audit finds graft in MP take home ration scheme, probe sought

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 01:50 AM IST

Irregularities worth over ₹100 crore in the production and distribution of take home ration (THR) have surfaced in Madhya Pradesh’s nutrition programme, according to the report of state’s accountant general.

Highlighting the ration scam, Madhya Pradesh accountant general has written to the chief secretary to investigate the matter and fix the responsibility.
Highlighting the ration scam, Madhya Pradesh accountant general has written to the chief secretary to investigate the matter and fix the responsibility.
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Emergency purchase of monkeypox vaccine on hold

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 04:42 AM IST

The central government has decided against emergency procurement of the monkeypox vaccine for now as the number of reported cases in the country has not seen a rise, according to people familiar with the matter.

A passenger undergoes monkeypox screening at Chennai International Airport. (ANI)
A passenger undergoes monkeypox screening at Chennai International Airport. (ANI)
ByRhythma Kaul
Rape victim sets herself afire over police inaction

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 01:48 AM IST

While the rape accused was later arrested, two policemen have been line-attached (removed from field duties) for dereliction of duty, Shahdol superintendent of police (SP) Kumar Pratik said.

A 26-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol immolated herself after police allegedly failed to register a rape case. (Representative use)
A 26-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol immolated herself after police allegedly failed to register a rape case. (Representative use)
ByHT Correspondent, Bhopal
Tribal girl raped, killed: Incidents happen everywhere, says Jharkhand CM Soren

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 01:54 AM IST

“Incidents keep happening. They happen everywhere. An incident doesn’t come announced. How should this case be looked at? We have shared our thought with you,” Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren told reporters in Hindi.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday reacted to the alleged rape of a minor tribal girl. (PTI)
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday reacted to the alleged rape of a minor tribal girl. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
3 years of BJP govt in K’taka: Nadda to visit state on Sept 8

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:17 AM IST

BJP president JP Nadda will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka beginning on September 8 to mark the completion of the party’s three years in power in the state

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (ANI)
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda (ANI)
ByAgencies, New Delhi
CM Stalin pitches for SC bench in Chennai

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 12:15 AM IST

The chief minister said that the government helmed by him is governed by law, justice and social justice. The government and judiciary worked for people’s well-being and justice respectively.

Chief minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that there should be representation of all sections of the people in the appointment of judges. (PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that there should be representation of all sections of the people in the appointment of judges. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India
Won’t contest elections in future, says Tamil Nadu Congress leader Elangovan

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Addressing a meeting in Erode on Saturday night in which he appealed to volunteers to participate in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ announced by the Congress and set to begin from Kanyakumari on September 7, Elangovan said he would hereafter not contest the assembly and parliamentary elections.

Congress leader from Tamil Nadu E V K S Elangovan has stated that he would not be contesting any elections in future. (Agencies)
Congress leader from Tamil Nadu E V K S Elangovan has stated that he would not be contesting any elections in future. (Agencies)
ByPress Trust of India, Erode
After bird deaths, Kerala starts survey to mark trees with nests

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:07 AM IST

The action follows after a video of the tree-felling went viral. The axing happened on August 31 at VK Padi near Thirurangadi along the highway in Malappuram district, chief conservator of forests (Palakkad) K Vijayanand said. “So far, three people have been arrested in this connection and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days,” Vijayanand said.

The social forestry wing of the Kerala forest department started a survey to mark the trees on the highways that have nests of birds. (Agencies)
The social forestry wing of the Kerala forest department started a survey to mark the trees on the highways that have nests of birds. (Agencies)
ByPress Trust of India, Malappuram
Kerala former minister Shailaja rejects Magsaysay at party’s behest

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 01:38 AM IST

Both Shailaja and party general secretary Sitaram Yechury later confirmed the development. Yechury said Shailaja should not accept the award as former Philippine president Ramon Magsaysay, in whose name the award was constituted by Rockefeller Brothers Fund, was a staunch anti-Communist.

Kerala health minister K K Shailaja refused to accept the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award at the behest of CPI(M). (Agencies)
Kerala health minister K K Shailaja refused to accept the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award at the behest of CPI(M). (Agencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Telangana: BJP may urge EC to delay the Munugode bypoll

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:05 AM IST

A senior BJP leader said on condition of anonymity that the party might request the Election Commission to hold the by-election sometime in the second half of January. Apparently, the party leadership is not keen on having the by-election immediately due to lack of preparedness.

A BJP leader says if the Munugode by-election is deferred by a couple of months, the party will get some breathing time to work out its strategies and prepare well for the fight. (AFP)
A BJP leader says if the Munugode by-election is deferred by a couple of months, the party will get some breathing time to work out its strategies and prepare well for the fight. (AFP)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Centre turns heat on T’gana for ‘high debt’

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:04 AM IST

The report released by the finance minister also pointed out that new sources of risks have emerged in the form of rising expenditure on non-merit freebies, expanding contingent liabilities, and the ballooning overdue of power distribution companies (Discoms)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a status report on Telangana’s finances, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released a status report on Telangana’s finances, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
‘No havans or cake cutting’: BJP draws plan to mark PM Modi’s birthday

india news
Updated on Sep 05, 2022 01:46 AM IST

The BJP is gearing up to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 by marking it as Sewa Pakhwada, a 15-day service activity programme that will continue till October 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Karnataka seer Pocso case: Govt taking case lightly, says BJP MLC Vishwanath

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 12:02 AM IST

“These are Pocso accused and they have been moving around with so much courage and guts,” Vishwanath told reporters in Bengaluru. “Evidence (against the seer) was destroyed.”

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath alleged that most of the evidence against tShivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been destroyed. (ANI)
BJP MLC AH Vishwanath alleged that most of the evidence against tShivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has been destroyed. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
