LIVE: G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil
Live

LIVE: G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

india news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 07:09 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 03 Dec 2022 07:09 AM

    Indian ambassador Taranjit S Sandhu hands over Padma Bhushan to Sundar Pichai

    Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to Google CEO Sundar Pichai in San Francisco.

  • Sat, 03 Dec 2022 06:50 AM

    Macron holds 'clear and honest' talk with Elon Musk in New Orleans

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he had a "clear and honest" discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk during an unannounced face-to-face meeting in New Orleans.

  • Sat, 03 Dec 2022 06:10 AM

    FTX’s LedgerX is up for sale as restructuring process picks up

    LedgerX, one of the few solvent pieces of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled FTX empire, is up for sale.

  • Sat, 03 Dec 2022 05:51 AM

    G7 group agrees $60 per barrel price cap for Russian oil

    The Group of Seven (G7) nations and Australia on Friday said they had agreed a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, reported Reuters.

russia
