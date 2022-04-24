Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to visit J&K today, first trip after Article 370 removal
Live

Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to visit J&K today, first trip after Article 370 removal

Updated on Apr 24, 2022 05:46 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 24, 2022 05:46 AM IST

    Putin, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchange letters: Report

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchanged letters, away from the media glare, to avoid public attention, a Pakistan media report said. Read More

  • Apr 24, 2022 05:36 AM IST

    PM Modi to launch 20k-cr projects today on first J&K trip after Article 370 removal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate development projects worth 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement ahead of his first visit to the Union territory since the effective nullification of Article 370 in 2019. Read More

Topics
breaking news
india news

ByHT News Desk
india news

Crude bombs, weapons found in an abandoned autorickshaw in Kolkata

The seizure of crude bombs and firearms comes weeks after the state police carried out a 10-day drive to recover illegal arms and ammunitions on the orders of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
The incident triggered a slugfest between the TMC and the BJP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Murder, says mother of medical student from Haryana found dead in Odisha college

Nishant Kumar from Karnal in Haryana had taken admission in Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Bolangir district 10 days ago and was supposed to begin his first-year classes on Saturday. He was found dead on Friday
The mother of Nishant Kumar, 20, said her son was being ragged the day he joined the medical college in Odisha’s Bolngir
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:44 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Vice President Naidu to kick off Khelo India University Games

  • Union home minister, Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sports minister Anurag Thakur, minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be present on the occasion.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (ANI)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Ex-Congress leader Ripun Bora appointed Trinamool Congress’s Assam unit chief

Sushmita Dev, the TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal who also crossed over to the TMC from the Congress, welcomed Ripun Bora’a appointment as Assam unit chief
Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee congratulates former Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora as he joined the party on April 17. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:32 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
india news

EV battery explodes, killing 1 and injuring 3 in Andhra Pradesh

The victim K Siva Kumar purchased the electric bike only on Friday. The detachable battery of the vehicle was kept on charging in his bedroom on Friday night and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were fast asleep, Suryaraopet Inspector of Police V Janaki Ramaiah said.
A case has been registered and investigation taken up. (For representation purpose)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 04:24 AM IST
PTI | , Amaravati
india news

Virtual hearing promotes accessibility, should be strengthened, says CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the parties in court hearings must be able to understand the ongoing process and development of their case, and it shouldn’t be “like chanting mantras in a wedding, which most of us do not understand”
Chennai: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana with Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, during an event to inaugurate new buildings for the state judiciary (PTI)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 02:22 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

  • According to a police spokesperson, the encounter erupted after a search operation by Kulgam Police and Army’s 9 RR was held following inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in Mirhama area.
A police spokesperson said the bodies of the killed JeM terrorists were retrieved from the encounter site. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 01:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
india news

HC admits Goa govt’s petition challenging Tejpal’s acquittal in 2013 rape case

The Goa government had filed a petition before the high court soon after a sessions court acquitted Tarun Tejpal of all charges last year. Tejpal had challenged the maintainability of the application.
Tarun Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine was accused of raping a junior colleague in an elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa during an event in November 2013 (Archive)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 04:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panaji
india news

AIMIM leader arrested in Hubballi case

The development comes two days after the Karnataka police arrested AIMIM leader — also a cleric — Waseem Pathan from Belagavi.
The accused has been identified as Naseer Honnalli, a local AIMIM leader, said Hubballi police commissioner Labhu Ram. (ANI)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

PM Modi has set goal of making India no. 1 in the world by 2047: Amit Shah

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he Union home minister Amit Shah said: “People will not forget about the jungle raj, the spate of murders, loot and scams by merely removing the photograph of (Rashtriya Janata Dal chief) Lalu Prasad from its posters.”
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses Vijayotsav of Veer Kunwar Singh, at Jagdishpur of Bhojpur district on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 12:59 AM IST
ByVijay Swaroop, Jagdishpur (bhojpur)
india news

Supreme Court to continue online hearings on miscellaneous days: CJI Ramana

Recently, a private member bill, seeking to set up regional benches of the top court in the same spirit of promoting accessibility, was moved by senior advocate and MP P Wilson in Parliament, CJI NV Ramana said.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 02:18 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
india news

2 Ukrainians held in Assam members of international gang: Police

Trishchynskyi Volodymyr and Nazari Vozniuk were apprehended on board the Tripura Sundari Express at Badarpur railway station in Karimganj for not being able to produce any valid document
The two were convicted by a Bangladeshi court for ATM frauds. They were arrested in June 2019 and came out on bail in January 2021. (Representational image)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
india news

AMU professor gets one-year jail in sexual misconduct case

Aligarh’s additional district judge Rajesh Bhardwaj, in his order dated April 21, quashed a trial court’s verdict acquitting Bilal Mustafa, a professor in the management department of AMU
A case was registered against the professor in 2014 on a complaint by an Iranian research scholar, who was being mentored by the accused (Representational image)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 12:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Will lift Afspa from Jammu and Kashmir if peace prevails: Rajnath

Under the AFSPA, a geographical area is declared as disturbed to facilitate operations of the armed forces. The Centre had imposed AFSPA in Kashmir in July 1990 and in the Jammu region in August 2000. It was recently removed partially from Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 24, 2022
