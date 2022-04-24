Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to visit J&K today, first trip after Article 370 removal

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 24, 2022 05:46 AM IST
Putin, new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchange letters: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quietly exchanged letters, away from the media glare, to avoid public attention, a Pakistan media report said. Read More
Apr 24, 2022 05:36 AM IST
PM Modi to launch ₹20k-cr projects today on first J&K trip after Article 370 removal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate development projects worth ₹20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement ahead of his first visit to the Union territory since the effective nullification of Article 370 in 2019. Read More
Nishant Kumar from Karnal in Haryana had taken admission in Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Bolangir district 10 days ago and was supposed to begin his first-year classes on Saturday. He was found dead on Friday
Union home minister, Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sports minister Anurag Thakur, minister of state for youth affairs and sports Nisith Pramanik, Karnataka governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will be present on the occasion.
The victim K Siva Kumar purchased the electric bike only on Friday. The detachable battery of the vehicle was kept on charging in his bedroom on Friday night and it suddenly exploded in the early hours when all were fast asleep, Suryaraopet Inspector of Police V Janaki Ramaiah said.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the parties in court hearings must be able to understand the ongoing process and development of their case, and it shouldn’t be “like chanting mantras in a wedding, which most of us do not understand”
Taking a swipe at the opposition, he Union home minister Amit Shah said: “People will not forget about the jungle raj, the spate of murders, loot and scams by merely removing the photograph of (Rashtriya Janata Dal chief) Lalu Prasad from its posters.”
Recently, a private member bill, seeking to set up regional benches of the top court in the same spirit of promoting accessibility, was moved by senior advocate and MP P Wilson in Parliament, CJI NV Ramana said.
Under the AFSPA, a geographical area is declared as disturbed to facilitate operations of the armed forces. The Centre had imposed AFSPA in Kashmir in July 1990 and in the Jammu region in August 2000. It was recently removed partially from Nagaland, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.